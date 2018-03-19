Jones's hat-trick helps down Hawks

A JAKE JONES hat-trick helped AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U16s make it eight wins a row with a resounding 5-1 home East Berks League win against WHITEGROVE HAWKS U16s last Saturday.

Following a three-week gap without a match all the hard work was done by Henley during a confident first half display in which they created an unassailable lead netting four goals without reply.

The first of those goals came in the very first minute when Gabriel Langford’s neat pass from midfield found Jones whose first time shot rebounded off the cross bar and was followed up by Pawel Kaczorowski who fired the ball home.

The second came from a well-executed lobbed pass over the Whitegrove defence from Langford to Jones, who drilled the ball into the corner of the net in the 14th minute.

Jones’s energetic and menacing running around the box produced two other notable goal scoring chances, only to be denied by the woodwork.

It was then the turn of Ben Stodolonic to provide the inspiration for the third goal in the 22nd minute, when his pass across the width of the pitch found the feet of Christian Oswald who slotted the ball into the left corner.

In spite of Henley’s total command and creativity in the midfield area, it was a burst down the right channel by Oswald, whose pass across the box opened up the Whitegrove Hawks defence for goal number four from Jones in the 34th minute.

The tempo and intensity of Henley’s football reduced in the second half and it was Whitegrove who scored first after the home defence of Hilary Lunn, Alec Strickson, Ethan Pearce, and Ed Lawrence, rarely troubled all game, was breached in the 50th minute.

Good movement and change of pace from Kaczorowski in the 65th minute helped Jones seal his treble with a shot drilled past the keeper, putting the game beyond all reach of Whitegrove.