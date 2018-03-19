Bullett nets treble as league leaders Woodcote/SR march on

VETERAN striker Andy Bullett scored a hat-trick to help Premier Division league leaders WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW run out 4-2 winners at MORTIMER last Saturday.

The 41-year-old netted his second treble of the season as the visitors secured all three points thanks to their impressive finishing.

After a bright start by the home side, it was first blood to Woodcote after eight minutes when, after good work by Jake Dillon to get the ball into the box, Bullett exploited some defensive hesitancy to slide the ball past the home keeper.

Minutes later Mortimer were given a lifeline when Mike Butcher was adjudged to have pushed an opponent in the area. The penalty was slotted home past Sonny Wheeler. On 23 minutes Woodcote took the lead again once more when Frank Dillon launched the ball into the box from wide out on the left and Bullett scored with a volley into the top corner before the home keeper could move.

The second half was only three minutes old when Woodcote made it 3-1. This time it was Ryan Corbett’s turn as he cleverly slid the ball home in spite of the close attention of a defender and the advancing keeper. This time the opening was created by the slick passing of Jake Dillon and James Worsfold.

Mortimer still refused to lie down and on 58 minutes they made it 3-2. A corner was only half cleared and the ball was rifled home through a crowded area, with Wheeler unsighted.

Four minutes later, the scoring and the hat-trick were completed. This time Jake Dillon was the provider and Bullett was again first to react to score from close range and grab the man-of-the-match accolade.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED secured a point as they drew 1-1 at FINCHAMPSTEAD.

In Division 2 against league leaders FC WOODLEY, WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES started with 10 men but still managed to give the hosts a fright, twice holding the lead with goals by Liam Baker and Tom Brownlow. In the end they were undone by a penalty and went down 3-2.