League title rivals settle for a share of the spoils

THE long-awaited clash between reigning champions, READING YMCA who boast a 100 per cent Premier Division record this season, and long-time leaders WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW ended in a 1-1 draw at a snowy and freezing Woodcote Recreation Ground on Saturday.

In front of a sizeable crowd the match failed to reach the heights in terms of the quality of the football played, most of the action being concentrated in midfield with neither side able to string passes together.

Reading YMCA looked the more likely to score first, with Woodcote/Stoke Row’s young keeper Sonny Wheeler pulling off several fine saves in the first 15 minutes to deny them the lead.

In the end it took a contentious decision to break the deadlock on 35 minutes when YMCA were awarded a penalty for handball by Sam Green, the infringement being spotted by the assistant referee, and in spite of Woodcote/Stoke Row protests the decision was upheld by the referee and the spot kick converted for 1-0.

Woodcote/Stoke Row came out much more purposefully for the second half and were on level terms in the 50th minute. Frank Dillon’s free kick from 20 yards was tipped on to the crossbar but the ball rebounded, striking the keeper and ending up in the net for 1-1.

The match soon reverted to a war of attrition with little goalmouth action and a draw seemed a fair result.

Woodcote/Stoke Row have been drawn against Reading YMCA in the semi-final of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Senior Cup, so these two sides will lock horns twice more this season with cup and league the potential prize for the winners.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED crashed to a 3-1 home defeat against ELDON CELTIC at Bishopswood. Aaron Attfield scored United’s goal after 10 minutes.

• In the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup, GORING UNITED progressed to the last four of the competition thanks to a 3-2 home win against WHITE EAGLES.

Goring United will now face Reading YMCA Rapids in the semi-final. Sam Fuller, Benjamin Fuller and Javier Marzo were on target for the hosts.