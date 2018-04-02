Kidmore triumph

Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
KIDMORE END won a Year 1 and Year 2 primary school football tournament.
The results are as follows: Year 1 — 1 Kidmore End A, 2 Sonning Common, 3 Shiplake, 4 Peppard, 5 Kidmore End B; Year 2 — 1 Kidmore End A, 2= Peppard and Sonning Common, 4 Kidmore End B, 5 Shiplake.
02 April 2018
More News:
Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
POLL: Have your say