Red Kites undefeated on tour

HENLEY TOWN Reserves enjoyed a three-match unbeaten tour to Nijmegen, Holland, over the Easter weekend.

Half of the Henley team, along with manager Paul Trimmings, chairman John Hooper and vice chairman Mick Keane, had previously visited Nijmegen to compete in youth tournaments for AFC Henley who have been visiting the Dutch town for 30 years.

Henley set off at 7am on Thursday of last week but were delayed by heavy traffic in Antwerp en route to their first match against DVE Travanus. The touring side eventually reached their destination at 7.30pm before taking to the field 45 minutes later to kick off.

Contrasting styles of play saw the more physical Henley Town side secure a 4-2 win with Arron Finch, Nick Holzer (2) and Owen Darani netting for the visitors against a Travanus side managed by ex-professional player Frank Koch.

The following day was spent in Amsterdam before Henley played their second match of the tour against FC Hatert, the largest club in Nijmegen. Henley raced into a 3-0 lead with goals by Charlie York, Holzer and Dan Sykes. The hosts pulled a goal back before Darani outpaced the Hatert defence before firing home to put Henley 4-1 up. The home side hit back with two goals in 15 minutes but Henley held on to secure their second win of the tour.

Three matches in the space of four days eventually caught up with Henley who drew their final match of the tour 4-4 with DVE Travanus Reserves. Holzer, Nico Cheesman (penalty), Dan York and Lucas Romero Jinks, playing as an outfield player, were on target for tourists. Kieran Butler, who had a good game, was named Henley’s player of the tour.

Henley Town Reserves are without a fixture this weekend but the Sunday side have three matches in the space of five days. On Sunday Henley travel to The Bull before entertaining Pangbourne and Basildon Barbarians on Tuesday evening and then travelling to Burghfield on Thursday.