Girls’ football team denied £100 for tournament pitch hire

A GIRLS’ football team in Wargrave has been denied a grant towards the cost of an annual tournament by the parish council.

Wargrave Girls’ FC wanted a contribution of about £100 towards the £400 cost of using the pitches in Kings Field, which are owned by the council, for the event on May 20. The club already receives a 30 per cent discount to use the fields.

Last year it was was awarded £100 towards the cost of pitch hire for the tournament, which was part of the biennial village festival and featured dozens of local teams. Councillors had asked for more information about the grant and were told the money would also help keep the cost of player subscriptions down.

Now they have said that it would be unfair on other sports clubs in the village if they agreed to the grant. Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Councillor Michael Etwell said: “It would create trouble for us.”

Chairman Richard Bush said: “It seems to be more about bringing annual subscriptions down. We would probably feel differently if it was for something specific.”