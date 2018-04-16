Cox and Adams spot on for table toppers

EMMER GREEN remain top of the Senior Division following last Sunday’s 2-0 win at WOODLEY WANDERERS.

In the pouring rain Emmer Green lost skipper Daniel Donegan early on to injury to be replaced by debutant Aaron Quail. Jordan Cox opened the scoring for the visitors after Ryan Adams had his legs taken in the box. Cox stepped up to score the resulting penalty to make it 1-0 at half-time.

In the second-half Emmer Green had the advantage of the downhill slant on the pitch and soon doubled their lead after Cox was bundled over in the box this time for Ryan Adams to score from the spot.

Woodley battled hard in the second half but Emmer Green’s back four, in particular Mark Froude, kept them at bay.

In Division 1 improving SC UNITED triumphed 2-1 away at promotion chasing READING UNITED, a result that saw the Bishopswood side move up to eighth place in the table.

Elsewhere in the division a Dan Sykes goal was enough to secure all three points for HENLEY TOWN away at THE BULL.