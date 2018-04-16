Davies bags four goals as league leaders march on

FOUR goals from Michael Davies and one each for Andy Bullett and Sam Tucker gave Premier Division visitors WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW a comfortable win away at lowly WOKINGHAM AND EMMBROOK RESERVES last Saturday.

The win kept Woodcote well ahead at the top of the league and they are now certain of at least a top three spot with only Reading YMCA and Marlow United able to overtake them. Reading YMCA are 15 points adrift and Marlow United 28 at present but both sides have eight games in hand.

In Division 2 WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES eased their relegation worries with a 4-1 home win against BRIMPTON ATHLETIC.

The hosts’ goals came from a brace by skipper Tom Brownlow and one each from the impressive Eden Downes and the returning Adam Wheeler.

GORING UNITED RESERVES secured all three points from their nine-goal Division 4 clash at WHITE EAGLES RESERVES.

Mark Pearson was on target for the visitors in the first half as United trailed 2-1 at half-time.

In the second half Alex Fletcher, Samuel Simmonds, Gary Heath and Daniel Carter were all on target as United ran out 5-4 winners.