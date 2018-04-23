Monday, 23 April 2018

SC United thrashed

KIDMORE END/THE MOD conceded five goals without reply in the only Senior Division clash to be played last Sunday.

In Division 1, SC UNITED could not follow up last week’s win with another result but instead succumbed to a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of PANGBOURNE AND BASILDON BARBARIANS.

Elsewhere, HENLEY TOWN lost 2-1 at home to CAVERSHAM AFC .

Henley were also due to play AFC BURGHFIELD RESERVES on Tuesday night but the game was not played with Burghfield awarded a home win.

