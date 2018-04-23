Wargrave march on

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
Monday, 23 April 2018
WARGRAVE came back from a goal behind to progress to the next round of the Reading Challenge Jubilee Cup on Saturday.
Highmoor/Ibis Athletic broke the deadlock in the first half which seemed to wake up the visitors with Tom Bray grabbing the equaliser.
The second half was all Highmoor but Wargrave defended well and snatched the winner when Jake Jenkins bundled the ball in from a corner.
