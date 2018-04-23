‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
Monday, 23 April 2018
WARGRAVE Girls’ Football Club wants to hold a summer camp for youngsters in the village.
The three-day event would be held at either Kings Field or the recreation ground in August.
Parish councillors have agreed to discuss the cost of hiring the pitch and changing room with the club.
23 April 2018
