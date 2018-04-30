Emmer Green suffer first defeat against title rivals

EMMER GREEN suffered their first defeat of the season losing 3-2 to fellow Senior Division title contenders READING IRISH.

The hosts needed a win to be crowned champions but the defeat now means it goes to the last game of the season where the winner will take all.

Irish took the lead but Green equalised through a superb Daniel Donegan free kick only for Irish to hit back with another soon after.

Reading Irish extended their lead to 3-1 but Green pulled one back when Jordan Cox caught the ball on his chest, turned and fired home to make it 3-2 to Irish at half-time.

Green had opportunities in the second half with chances for Ryan Adams, Jordan Lovelock and Daniel Donegan but they could not find the net. They also had a penalty shout turned down, with Adams claiming he was barged in the back but no further goals were scored.

Elsewhere in the division, KIDMORE END/THE MOD dispatched DEE ROAD RANGERS 2-1 in their match.

In Division 1, HENLEY TOWN travelled to PANGBOURNE AND BASILDON BARBARIANS and played out a 1-1 stalemate. The result leaves both teams unchanged in the league.

SC UNITED overcame IMAAN FC without a ball being kicked after they were awarded a home walkover.