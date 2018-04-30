Walking football for over 50s

A WEEKLY walking football club has launched in Gallowstree Common.

Sessions will take place at the Bishopswood Sports Ground, off Horsepond Road, from 6.30pm on Monday and 10.30am on Wednesday.

All you need is a pair of trainers to take part.

Steve Cannan, on behalf of Rotherfield Walking Football Club, said: “It is one of the fastest growing sports with proven health and fitness benefits for the over 50s.

“We are a welcoming and friendly group and games are played in fun and safe manner. It is similar to 5 a side football but with no running and minimal physical contact.

“It’s a great way to make new friends and we have a regular programme of social events as well as our regular weekly football sessions.

“It is open to anyone over the age of 50. There is no upper age limit — our eldest player is a sprightly 78. You don’t need to have been the Ronaldo of your generation as many of our members have minimal experience of playing football.”

For more information contact Martin Smith on 07713 981188 or email

sunshinetowers@hotmail

.com