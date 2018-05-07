Town’s win gives United a stab at lifting league title

ROTHERFIELD UNITED kept their Division 1 survival hopes alive as they secured a point in a 1-1 draw away to COOKHAM DEAN RESERVES last Saturday. Daniel Sporlet netted the visitors’ goal after 48 minutes.

HENLEY TOWN RESERVES defeated Division 3 league leaders MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES 2-0 at the Triangle Ground.

The result prevented the Berkshire side from securing the league table and now gives Goring United the chance of securing top spot in their last game of the season this weekend when they travel to Taplow United Reserves.

Due to several players being out injured and suspended Henley fielded a new-look back four of debutant Jack Naeger, Dudley Powell, Callum Butler and Josh Mills.

Maidenhead piled on the pressure early on but were denied by the Henley defence and goalkeeper Lucas Romero Jinks who was once again in good form.

As the half wore on Henley began to cause problems for the visitors with Nico Cheesman and Aiden Rushton both having good games. As half-time approached Henley almost took the lead but the Maidenhead goalkeeper pulled off a good save to deny Nick Holzer.

Soon after Henley had the ball in the back of the Maidenhead net but the strike was ruled out for a handball infringement.

In the second half Henley once again soaked up pressure from the more physical Maidenhead side with Josh Collins winning numerous headers in midfield.

Midway through the half Henley had to make changes to their side as both Powell and Collins were substituted after picking up injuries.

Henley took the lead on 80 minutes when a Holzer shot was parried away by the goalkeeper on for substitute Owen Darani to react first to score from the rebound. With three minutes of the match remaining Henley went on the attack once more and a goalmouth melee saw the ball deflected home for the hosts’ second goal of the match.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED RESERVES ended their league campaign with a 3-1 home win against CINTRA PARK ROVERS in a match that saw all the goals scored in the second half.

George O’Brien put the hosts ahead on 55 minutes before the visitors equalised five minutes later. Jonathan Nicholas restored Goring United Reserves’ lead after 65 minutes before Richard Skidmore wrapped up the scoring 10 minutes later.

• In the Reading and District Sunday League there were 3-2 defeats for KIDMORE END/THE MOD at PURLEY in their Senior Division clash and HENLEY TOWN at CAVERSHAM AFC in Division 1.