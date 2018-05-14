Penalty miss ensures Hurricanes secure point that saves them from the drop

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U11s put in a good performance at Jubilee Park as they earned a 3-3 draw against BINFIELD U11s to secure their East Berks League Division A status last Saturday.

The Hurricanes got off to a slow start and found themselves 1-0 down in the first quarter as, against the run of play, Binfield broke quickly and scored. Keeper Ben Horner kept the Hurricanes in the game with a string of fine saves.

The Hurricanes came bouncing back in the second quarter. Alec Steel was a constant threat down the right and sent in a number of good crosses that striker Finnbar Scott couldn’t quite get on the end of despite his tireless running and robust approach.

It was Tom Atkinson who unpicked the Binfield defence as he played an inch-perfect through ball to Henry Steel who fired home to level the scores just before half-time.

Captain Luca Thomson put in a commanding performance at the back mopping up all the loose balls and he was ably assisted by Tom Bonser and Olly Saunders who gave disciplined displays with their rock solid tackling and intelligent distribution from the back.

Utility man Daniel Tsoi also gave one of his most effective performances of the season as he shielded the back three against the Binfield attack and fed the front men with balls in behind the visiting defence. This gave the Hurricanes the platform to get on the front foot and man-of-the-match Nicolai Bruun-Andersen made great strides down the left to set the Hurricanes on their way. In his final match for Henley he helped the Hurricanes get their noses in front as he left a number of defenders in his wake before slipping the ball to Atkinson to fire home.

Soon after Tom Yeoman danced through the middle of the Binfield defence and powered the ball home to make it 3-1.

The visitors pulled one back as they made it 3-2 going into the final quarter. Controversy was to follow in the last quarter as a disputed penalty was awarded to Binfield and they scored to make it 3-3.

The game now swung from end to end and Atkinson hit a 20-yard shot against the bar as he tried to wrap the game up. The drama did not end there as Binfield were awarded another penalty which they put wide.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U12s drew their final match of the season 5-5 with EVERSLEY CALIFORNIA LIONS U12s in a match that saw six goals scored in the opening 15 minutes.

The first five minutes were played almost entirely on the opponents’ half. Barnaby Burletson opened the score, finding the net after a goal kick from keeper Oliver Smee. Shortly after Eversley made it 1-1 after some miscommunication on Henley’s part. Henley made it 2-1 when the ball was kicked in by Burletson after a good cross from Noah Allen. Again Eversley came back to level the scores before going 3-2 up soon after.

Burletson made yet another goal, dribbling around the keeper and gently passing the ball into the corner of the net. Another chance was created by Damian Fannan, hitting the ball an inch over the bar to the disappointment of all present.

Eversley kept pressing, but lucky one of their more dangerous attempts to score was avoided by Lisanne Schoenmakers who kicked the ball away from the goal line. Burletson scored again after 20 minutes from a cross from Noah Allen, to make it it 4-3 at half-time. Shortly after the start of the second half Eversley scored two goals in a short period of time. Henley’s frustration

became visible when a goal from Ewan Pratt was disallowed for offside.

Pratt had the final say in the match as he equalised with 10 minutes remaining.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U9s ended their campaign with a 6-2 win against SOUTH READING U9s.

Five minutes into the game Aedan Griggs put the Hotspurs ahead. Adam Meakin played a good match, allowing Joseph Woolhouse to score following a good cross.

Ben Adshead scored in the second quarter after Aedan Griggs made a good pass. Corey Sartin, who was now in goal, kept the score at 3-0 by making an important save.

Shortly after South Reading scored from a corner. George Slater then made it 4-1, but the opponents kept going and pulled it back to 4-2. Another goal from Griggs made it 5-2.

Aedan Griggs scored the final goal of the match to wrap up the game 6-2.