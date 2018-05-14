Semi-final heartache for Woodcote/SR and Henley

FOLLOWING a tremendous season in the Premier Division, WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW’S season ended in disappointment with two defeats in a week against READING YMCA who will now be favourites to complete the league and cup double.

On Wednesday evening Woodcote put up a good fight in the semi-final of the BTC Senior Cup at Rivermoor Stadium before going down by 4-2 after extra time. Woodcote had gone into the half-time interval with a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Mark Hughes and Jake Tucker. However, YMCA got an equaliser in the second half.

In extra time, YMCA took the lead with a goal which had a suspicion of offside and then Woodcote were denied a penalty for a handball incident before YMCA wrapped up the tie in the dying minutes.

That match was followed by the championship decider at Padworth on Saturday. Woodcote went into the match knowing that even a win would be unlikely to secure the title, but in the event YMCA won 5-0 leaving Woodcote runners-up again.

In Division 3 GORING UNITED had to settle for runners-up spot as they drew 4-4 at TAPLOW UNITED RESERVES in their final match of the season. Trailing 3-1 at half-time, with Alex Fletcher netting United’s goal, the visitors fought back to earn a point in the second half. Marley Ipinson, Matt Ploszynski and Samuel Simmonds were all on target for Goring in the second half.

HENLEY TOWN RESERVES missed out on a place in the final of the Reading Challenge Junior Cup after going down 2-0 at home to WOODLEY UNITED A in their semi-final clash. Despite having a couple of regular players missing due to injury and unavailability Henley had the better of the first half and could have taken the lead when Aiden Rushton saw his shot cannon against the post. Nico Cheesman went close to putting the hosts ahead with a one-on-one situation while Callum Butler headed just over from a corner. Midway through the half Henley were dealt a blow when Ram Kumar picked up an injury and had to be substituted. In the second half Cheesman again went close from an acute angle before a mistake in the home defence let in the visitors to take the lead.

With 10 minutes of the match remaining Woodley netted again to secure their place in the final.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED crashed out of the Reading Challenge Junior Cup as they went down 2-0 at WOKINGHAM AND EMMBROOK RESERVES.