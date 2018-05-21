Cup final heartache for villagers

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
WARGRAVE lost out in the final of the Reading Challenge Jubilee Cup last Saturday when they went down 2-0 against WOODLEY UNITED A.
The first half was a cagey affair with scoring chances few and far between. In the second half it seemed Wargrave’s semi-final win five days previously had caught up with them as they seemed to be half a step off the pace all over the pitch as Woodley pushed on. Woodley’s wingers started creating problems for Wargrave which resulted in two crosses being converted to for a 2-0 lead.
Wargrave tried to push on in the last 10 minutes but the Woodley United defence held firm to secure the trophy.
