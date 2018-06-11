Debutant Robinson squashes local rivals

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U11s put in a commanding performance as they beat local rivals ROTHERFIELD UNITED U11s 6-2 away in an end of season friendly.

The visitors took the lead when Joe Turner sent fellow midfielder Tom Yeoman away through the middle of the home defence. Yeoman beat a couple of defenders before firing home.

More good work was to follow as striker Sam Winters forced the home defence into a costly lapse as they put through their own net to make it 2-0.

The goal of the game was delivered by new signing and man-of-the-match Sam Robinson who flew down the left wing before slotting the ball past the keeper.

Captain Luca Thomson snuffed out any danger in defence backed up by keeper Ben Palmer whose shot stopping and ability to deal with corners was second to none.

Finnbar Scott was also a constant menace up top and his dangerous cross was thumped into their own net by the home defence as the Hurricanes went in at half-time 4-0 up.

The Hurricanes conceded early in the second half but Winters quickly ensured their four-goal advantage was maintained as he finished clinically from a well flighted through ball from Olly Saunders.

Tom Bonser in the visitors’ defence marshalled Rotherfield’s danger man out of the game with his tenacious tackling and speed of recovery.

Rotherfield added another to make it 5-2 but the Hurricanes, sporting their new green away kit, responded again as Tom Atkinson threaded the ball through for Winters who finished clinically to make it 6-2.