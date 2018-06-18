Stand to be named after club stalwarts

THE seated stand at Henley Town Football Club’s Triangle Ground is to be named after the club’s life president John Bailey and his late father, Eric Bailey, who was a former chairman of the club.

The announcement was made at the club’s annual general meeting that took place in the clubhouse on Monday of last week. The stand will be known as the Eic and John Bailey Stand in recognition of the dedication and support over many years the pair have given to the club.

President John Bailey opened the meeting before chairman John Hooper thanked everyone present for their continued support over what had been a difficult year for the club that saw Red Kites withdraw from the Hellenic League.

Mr Hooper gave thanks to Fred Blackall, Jason Hancock, Mick Keane and John Wylie for their work on the clubhouse and grounds before confirming that bringing the club back to the local community had been a positive step.

Next season the club will be introducing a development team from AFC Henley.

Treasurer Debbie Blackall’s report concluded that though it had been difficult to do so, many of the inherited debts had been cleared. She thanked the fundraising committee of Debbie Stevens, Ingrid and Nina Porter, Jackie Keane and Soz Bradley for their vital work last season.

Mr Hooper and Mick Keane were re-elected as chairman and vice chairman respectively while Ms Blackall, who was awarded the Eric Bailey Memorial Cup for services to the club, was re-elected as secretary and treasurer. Mr Blackall was re-elected as club steward.

Also elected to the committee were Ron Crook, Adam Essam, Aaron Finch, Jason Hancock, Nigel Spiers, Craig Trimmings, Paul Trimmings, John Wylie and Justin York.