Monday, 02 July 2018

Mills and York pick up most improved player awards

HENLEY TOWN Football Club held their end of season presentation at their Mill Lane clubhouse on Friday evening.

For the Saturday side that finished fifth in Division 3 of the Thames Valley League, Lucas Romeo Jinks picked up the manager’s player of the year award, Nico Cheeseman the players’ player award and Josh Mills the most improved player award.

Dan York picked up the most improved player for the Sunday side whilst his brother scooped the players’ player award. Arran Finch was named the most dedicated player.

There was also a presentation made to secretary and treasurer Debbie Blackall for all her work done for the club last season.

Next season, which gets under way in September, Henley Town will be fielding two sides in the Thames Valley League on Saturdays and, once again, a side in the Reading and District Sunday League. Further details can be found on the club’s new website at www.henleytownfootballclub.co.uk

