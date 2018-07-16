Monday, 16 July 2018

McNulty deal done

IT’S a case of one in and one out at Reading FC as the squad continues to take shape for the forthcoming Championship season.

The Royals have signed striker Marc McNulty, 25, from Coventry City, for an undisclosed fee, on a four-year contract.

He scored 28 goals in 52 appearances last season as the Sky Blues were promoted from League Two.

But the club has also terminated the contract of 36-year-old French striker Yann Kermorgant by mutual consent. He scored 24 goals in 92 appearances since joining from Bournemouth in 2016.

Meanwhile, 22 men got another 45 minutes playing time in a 4-2 defeat away at AFC Wimbledon in a pre-season friendly in which defender John O’Shea turned out for the first time.

Next up is a trip to the EBB Stadium, the home of Aldershot Town, tomorrow (Saturday, kick-off 1.30pm) to face Fulham, who were promoted to the Premiership via the Championship play-offs last season.

