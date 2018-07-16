Town needs new players

HENLEY Town Football Club is welcoming new players for the forthcoming league season.

It will be running three teams. A men’s first team and a development side will play on Saturday in the Thames Valley League and a Sunday side will compete in the Reading and District Sunday League.

Pre-season training begins at the Mill Lane ground next Tuesday.

If you are interested in playing next season, call first team manager Paul Trimmings on 07956 159837, Sunday manager Mick Keane on 07831 221968 or development manager Matt James on 07703276895.