Red Kites do double

HENLEY TOWN ran out winners in their first two pre-season matches of the new campaign.

In the first match against a combined Phoenix Old Boys reserve and third team, Henley Town won 2-1.

The visitors took the lead at Henley YMCA’s ground from a corner before Town’s goalkeeper Lucas Romero Jinks, playing as an outfield player, equalised. Callum Butler chipped the visiting keeper to seal the win in a game that saw Arron Stevens fire a last-minute penalty over the Phoenix crossbar.

Last Saturday Henley Town once again faced Phoenix Old Boys at Henley YMCA’s ground, this time against a combined visitors’ first and reserve team, with the hosts running out 5-1 winners.

Thomas Chaplin fired Henley into the lead with a thunderbolt shot. Lucas Romero Jinks saved a penalty as Henley controlled long periods of the match before the visitors equalised from a corner.

Henley introduced several development team players who were well backed up by the regular team and the hosts went 2-1 up through a second goal from Chaplin.

Sixteen-year-old Max Gaskin netted twice to put Henley 4-1 up before Jinks, now playing as an outfield player, added his side’s fifth goal of the game.

Arron Finch, Simon Bradley and Chris Williams all put in good performances for the hosts.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Henley Town take on AFC Corinthians in another pre-season friendly at Henley YMCA (kick-off 2pm).