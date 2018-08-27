Debutant Gadd’s header proves decisive

NEWLY appointed Woodcote/Stoke Row manager Sam Tucker saw his side get their Thames Valley Premier League Premier Division season off to a winning start at newly-promoted Richings Park last Saturday.

In a fiercely contested game on a small pitch the visitors had to adjust their game to suit the conditions and a couple of early half-chances for strikers Ed Gadd and Jonny Adey resulted in fine saves by the home keeper.

A couple of goalmouth scrambles also resulted in the Richings Park back line eventually clearing the danger.

Midway through the first half player/manager Tucker surged forward from midfield and was brought down after being sandwiched by two defenders as he closed in goal. The referee, after conferring with his linesman, awarded the visitors a free kick without issuing any cards to the hosts.

The second half continued to be keenly fought with the Woodcote back line defending well. Centre halves Darren Russell and Tyler Edwards were rock solid throughout with Frank Dillion putting in an energetic and disciplined performance at left back.

Good work from Jonny Adey down the right-hand side saw a pinpoint cross find striker Ed Gadd — on his Woodcote/Stoke Row league debut — whose first time sidefoot shot from the six-yard box went blazing over the bar.

Soon after, a Richings Park striker broke away and hit a hard low shot that keeper Kane Roberts managed to tip on the post before the ball was cleared away.

The deciding goal came after 65 minutes following good link up play between Ben Rusher and Jonny Adey, the later cleverly lifting the ball to the backpost where man-of-the-match Gadd was on hand to head home.

The rest of the game was played out at high tempo with both sides creating chances but Woodcote held on to secure their first opening day league win in 10 years.