Dillon hits double to earn point

POOR defending from set-pieces cost Woodcote/Stoke Row all three points in their Thames Valley League Premier Division clash with Mortimer.

The visitors struck first at the Alfred Palmer Memorial Ground with a Frank Dillon free-kick from 20-yards out, who bent the ball round the wall to put his side in front.

Woodcote almost doubled their lead five minutes later when Ryan Corbett was played through the defence but he only managed to shoot straight at the goalkeeper who made a fine save.

On the 30-minute mark, Mortimer equalised from their own free-kick. The ball was crossed deep to the far post and Woodcote failed to clear, instead sending the ball back along the six-yard box where a Mortimer striker found himself time to control and strike the ball into the far corner of the goal past the goalkeeper.

Woodcote retook the lead just before half-time when Jonny Adey met a Sam Tucker corner with a well-placed header.

Ten minutes of madness followed after half time which resulted in Mortimer eventually taking the lead.

The hosts levelled when a corner was headed home by Paul Taplin before a mix-up between goalkeeper Kane Roberts and defender Hayden Best resulted in Mortimer being awarded an indirect free-kick not more than six yards from goal.

The ball was fizzed across the six-yard box and was bundled home by a Mortimer player to big celebrations from the home side.

With about 20 minutes to go, Woodcote equalised as Dillon scored his second of the game.

Sam Tucker had run with the ball down the left-hand-side before cutting in and shooting at goal.

The rebound landed to Dillon who sent a low hard shot into the net.

The last 15 minutes of the game were end-to-end but eventually ended in a draw with attacking midfielder Ben Rusher being awarded man-of-the-match for the visitors.