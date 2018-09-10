Monday, 10 September 2018

Henley Town look set to hit ground running

HENLEY TOWN Saturday and Sunday team’s both secured
pre-season victories last weekend.

The Sunday side defeated LOWFIELD GREEN 2-1 at the Triangle Ground.

The hosts started brightly and just after the 10-minute mark they were awarded a penalty after George Carter was bundled over in the box after a strong run. Liam Painter converted the penalty to take the lead.

Lowfield then started to get into the game and after 30 minutes they were also awarded a penalty but it was missed.

Goalkeeper Arron Stevens made a great save to the bottom right of the goal to deny the striker. Then the lead was stretched further when Aaron Brittain made a run down the left and cut in with a powerful strike that Lowfield’s keeper could only parry to Harry Douglas who smashed into the top right to make it 2-0.

The visitors grabbed a consolation goal when their number three unleashed a volley from 20 yards to make it 2-1.

Meanwhile, Henley’s Saturday side defeated HARDCHESTER HAWKS 5-1.

Goalscorers for the Red Kites were Nick Holzer, Daniel Charlfont, Jack Naerger, Lucas Romero Jinks and Michel Millington.

