Corbett scores brace after side’s slow start

A LACKLUSTRE start by WOODCOTE STOKE ROW was compounded after eight minutes when a mix-up in the defence saw WESTWOOD take the lead with Scott Warwick coolly slotting home from inside the penalty area.

The start of this Premier Division match, which took place on Wednesday last week, saw Westwood press everything and work tirelessly but Woodcote gradually came into their own and after a spell of pressure.

Good play by Frank Dillon down the left found makeshift striker Simon Grant unmarked on around the penalty spot, who finished confidently to make the score 1-1.

After the restart, Woodcote came flying out of the traps with a sustained period of high intense play and it was no surprise that on the hour mark, when another good cross from Dillon from the left was met by Sam Tucker, whose looping header evaded the keeper and was smashed home from a couple of yards out by striker Ed Gadd.

Winger Ryan Corbett was introduced just after the goal and his impact was near immediate when he picked up the ball on the edge of the area before unleashing a powerful strike that left the keeper with no chance, making the score 3-1.

The final 15 to 20 minutes of the game saw Woodcote’s superior fitness tell with several chances created and, with better finishing, the game could and should have been out of sight.

There was still time for one more goal, however, when Adam Kingsbeer played a ball through to Corbett, who surged into the area, beating his man for both pace and power, before unleashing a venomous low strike that the keeper could only parry into the net.

Corbett wheeled away in celebration after grabbing his second and Woodcote’s fourth of the game in what eventually proved to be a comfortable win for the hosts.

Last Saturday, WOODCOTE STOKE ROW were due to travel to WRIGHTCHOICE AND UNITY CSA but it was called off due to travellers settling on the pitch.

In Division One, ROTHERFIELD UNITED defeated HURST 3-0 on home turf.

The hosts were in good spirits after some encouraging pre-season results and they started confidently, putting their visitors under pressure, attacking with pace and moving the ball quickly through the midfield and into the final third.

After spurning some decent chances and having a good shout for a penalty turned down, strikers Karrl Clark and Darren Scott combined to give Rotherfield a deserved lead five minutes before half-time, with Scott on target for a debut goal.

Hurst rallied after the break and used their height to great effect but the Rotherfield defence held firm. Goalkeeper Grant Wildish was only stretched on one occasion to tip over from a misplaced defensive header.

As Hurst committed men forward in the final stages, the hosts broke away and Darren Scott crossed for substitute Joe Newman to head in at the back post.

Man-of-the-match Ryan Richardson completed the win with a towering header from a corner just before the final whistle.

In Division Two, WOODCOTE STOKE ROW RESERVES travelled to MARLOW UNITED RESERVES where they came away with a 3-1 win.

The visitors bossed the first half with good passing football and some early efforts from Andy Taylor that were well saved. Ben Rusher also had a free kick destined for the top corner deflected just wide.

Taylor eventually put Woodcote in front on about 25 minutes with a bending shot which went in off the post.

The lead was doubled on the hour mark from the penalty spot after Rusher was upended in the box. Tommy Brownlow stepped up and dispatched the kick. Rusher was involved again in the third goal, when his clever reverse pass was met by Taylor.

Marlow got their consolation goal on the counter attack after defending a corner and ended with a header at the far post.

Marlow got their consolation goal on the counter attack after defending a corner and ended with a header at the far post.

Taylor had two chances to claim his hat-trick. He was unlucky when his first effort bounced off the bar after he lobbed the keeper but his next chance was a free header aimed straight at the keeper.

Tyler also hit the crossbar with a header and the keeper make a smart save from Joe Hardin. But at the other end 42-year-old James Baxter made several saves to preserve Woodcote’s lead.

Elsewhere, GORING UNITED slipped to a 4-1 MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES and WARGRAVE went down 2-1 away at PHOENIX OLD BOYS.