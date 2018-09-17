Barklem at the double

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
THE Henley Town Sunday side ran out 5-3 winners in their final pre-season match against Southcote Colts on Thursday of last week.
Henley started the better team but found themselves 1-0 down after a deflected free kick found its way into the bottom left corner.
Shortly after Henley won a penalty when George Carder was brought down by a Southcote defender. Liam Painter converted the penalty in the bottom left to make it 1-1.
Henley took the lead when Nico Cheesman played through Hugh Barklem who finished well into the top right corner. Henley started to dominate the game and went 3-1 up when a Painter free kick found Carder who headed home a powerful header into the top right corner.
A mix-up in the Southcote defence allowed Hugh Barklem through for his second of the game to make it 4-1. Southcote got back in the game when they scored two quick goals just before half-time to make it 4-3.
Henley finished the game off when a Dan York cross found Aaron Brittain in the box who finished well in the bottom left corner.
