Barklem at the double

THE Henley Town Sunday side ran out 5-3 winners in their final pre-season match against Southcote Colts on Thursday of last week.

Henley started the better team but found themselves 1-0 down after a deflected free kick found its way into the bottom left corner.

Shortly after Henley won a penalty when George Carder was brought down by a Southcote defender. Liam Painter converted the penalty in the bottom left to make it 1-1.

Henley took the lead when Nico Cheesman played through Hugh Barklem who finished well into the top right corner. Henley started to dominate the game and went 3-1 up when a Painter free kick found Carder who headed home a powerful header into the top right corner.

A mix-up in the Southcote defence allowed Hugh Barklem through for his second of the game to make it 4-1. Southcote got back in the game when they scored two quick goals just before half-time to make it 4-3.

Henley finished the game off when a Dan York cross found Aaron Brittain in the box who finished well in the bottom left corner.