Attwood is the hat-trick hero as Hurricanes gain opening day win

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s suffered an opening day East Berks League Division 1 defeat as they went down 3-1 at home to BRACKNELL TOWN U12s last Saturday.

The hosts, who fielded three new players, started slowly and found themselves a goal down inside the opening minute of the game after a well-worked goal by the opposition.

This early blow stung the Hurricanes into action as debutant Ethan Holliday drove the hosts forward from the centre of midfield. Fellow newcomer Oliver Colvin also impressed as he made a number of incisive runs from his role up front giving the visitors’ defence a torrid time.

Against the run of play Bracknell scored again after the Hurricanes failed to clear their lines as the ball shot around their penalty box in pinball fashion before falling to a visiting player who made no mistake from close range.

Again the Hurricanes rallied though with Alec and Henry Steel doing sterling work up front and on the left wing respectively as they endeavoured to get the hosts back in the game.

It was clearly not meant to be for the Hurricanes as a missed clearance by the home defence let in the Bracknell attack for a simple third goal.

Henley’s third debutant Sam Robinson played well on the left side of midfield and his marauding runs and fast feet were too much for the visitors’ defence and his efforts were duly rewarded with a debut goal. Tom Yeoman sent Robinson away down the left and the pacey winger arrowed in a left-footed drive across the keeper and into the far corner of the net.

In the second half Tom Atkinson was delivering corners with pinpoint accuracy and Yeoman was unfortunate not to convert on a number of occasions.

Joe Turner was proving to be a real handful up front and he too was unfortunate not to notch a goal as he raced away from the Bracknell defence only to see his effort go just wide.

At the other end of the pitch Ben Horner was having a storming game in between the home sticks pulling off a number of fine saves. He was being ably assisted by the ever reliable Oliver Saunders who was tidying up all the loose balls and Tom Bonser whose turn of pace was proving a real asset at the heart of the Hurricanes defence.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U10s got their new Division G East Berks League season off to a winning start as they trashed FINCHAMPSTEAD KESTRELS U10s 6-1 at Jubilee Park.

After a cautious first quarter, the second quarter started well when Freddie Attwood scored after a fine pass from Harry Pickford.

Soon after Arthur Edwards fired the Hotspurs into a 2-0 lead. The hosts continued to play well with Leo Vanni shining in midfield.

Attwood scored his second of the match with a back heel to put Henley 3-0 up in the third quarter. Soon after Edwards netted his second of the match following a good pass from Attwood.

Finchampstead kept soldiering on but in the fourth quarter man-of-the-match Attwood completed his hat-trick to put the hosts 5-0 up. Harry Pickford netted late on to put the hosts 6-0 up before the Kestrels pulled a goal back in the dying moments of the match.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s got their campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed 4-2 at ELDON CELTIC U9s.

In the first quarter Henley had most of the possession as Charlie Cooper and Josh Ashford piled on the pressure to keep the ball in the opposition half.

The second quarter saw Freddie Estornel score the opening goal to put the Hurricanes into the lead. Shortly after a foul on striker Corben Galloway he managed to dribble the ball past several players before firing home.

Strong defending from Lorenzo Nicoletti-Dowd and solid goal-keeping from George Beesley helped keep the score at 2-0 at half-time.

At the start of the third quarter Eldon Celtic managed to gain possession of the ball and broke from their own half to score their first goal. Henley hit back as Isaac Walmsley turned and fired home to make it 3-1.

In the final quarter Eldon Celtic pulled a goal back. After the restart a dribble from Corben was followed by a shot on goal which was saved by the keeper but an Eldon Celtic defender knocked it into the net for an own goal.