Hosts in seventh heaven

EMMER GREEN are through to the second round of the Berks and Bucks Cup after an emphatic win against Pobbers at the Recreation Ground on Sunday.
Ryan Adams opened the scoring for the hosts and the score remained 1-0 at the break.
Emmer Green stepped up a gear for the second half and extended their lead when Daniel Donegan scored from the spot after Adams was tripped in the box. Richard Bennett made it 3-0 soon after.
The goals came thick and fast thereafter with Jordan Lovelock making it 4-0 and Adams scoring his side’s fifth, sixth — from the spot — and seventh goals in a match that saw Dave Kingham put in an impressive display in midfield.
