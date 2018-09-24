Man-of-the-match Lea is spot on

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U15s went down to a 5-0 East Berks League defeat against LAUREL PARK CYCLONES U15s at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

A subdued performance from the Hurricanes allowed the Cyclones to get on top of the game early on. The hosts were slow out of the blocks and found themselves 3-0 down in the first 15 minutes.

By allowing the opposition too much time and space Henley made the game difficult for themselves and conceded another goal shortly before half-time.

Henley came out with renewed vigour in the second half and showed that they could compete with Laurel Park. With a bit more luck they could have pulled a goal or two back but instead ended up conceding once more.

Matthew Rylance put in a strong performance for the hosts while Joel Trinder redeemed himself from an early error with two good saves later in the game and Tristan Flower worked tirelessly in the midfield along with a better second half performance from Casper Clark. Charlie Strachan-Jarvis also worked hard up front but couldn’t break through the solid defence.

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U12s got their new league season off to a winning start as they triumphed 3-2 at ASCOT UNITED COLTS U12s.

The Hawks put in with a commanding performance held together with good teamwork and energy. Henley’s passing was fluid and accurate as they dominated possession and after a number of forays deep into the Ascot defence, Acock opened the scoring for the visitors following a good run and finish.

The Hawks’ defence was tight and served long balls to the waiting forwards. Dowling played well in the centre as captain, with Catlin moving to a slightly more forward role before providing support as captain in the final quarter.

Goodwin made a good saving tackle in the first half, avoiding an almost certain goal.

Graham consolidated the Hawks’ lead in the second half after an error by Ascot saw him fire home to make it 2-0.

At this stage the Hawks were flying with Halliwell making some incisive breaks into Ascot territory but it was the hosts who broke away to halve the Hawks’ lead.

The Hawks kept pressing forward and were rewarded with a penalty after a hand ball and man-of-the-match Lea stepped up to fire home and make it 3-1.

Ascot caught the Hawks on the hop after a break and long distance shot to reduce the arrears late on.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s slumped to their second successive defeat in Division 1 league as they went down 5-2 at ASCOT U12s.

The Hurricanes found themselves 1-0 down within the opening few minutes as the visitors failed to clear their lines and as Ascot forward poked the ball home through a crowded penalty area.

The Hurricanes responded with man-of-the-match Oliver Colvin on the left side of midfield opening up the Ascot defence with a through ball for striker Sam Winters who bulldozed his way past the keeper to level the scores.

Ascot took the lead as firstly a long-range free kick flew straight in and then a penalty was converted to make it 3-1. Shortly before the break the hosts extended their lead to 4-1. The second half started well for the Hurricanes as Tom Yeoman burst into the Ascot penalty box before being clipped from behind. Yeoman dusted himself down and took the resulting penalty himself but the Ascot keeper made a good save.

Ethan Holliday was imposing himself from the centre of midfield as he drove the Hurricanes forward and it was the visitors who were now in the ascendancy. This pressure told and a Hurricanes corner was fired into the Ascot box by Tom Atkinson that created mayhem and it resulted in an Ascot defender turning the ball into his own net. At 4-2 the Hurricanes were back in the game and Joe Turner was pushed up front in search of more goals. His clever runs and incisive passing created more chances that the Hurricanes were unfortunate not to score from. As they pushed forward though it left gaps at the back and Ascot scored a late goal to complete the scoring.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s ran out comfortable 7-2 winners against BRACKNELL CAVALIERS U9s.

Early pressure from Henley eventually resulted in Isaac Walmsley giving his side the lead. A minute into the restart and Charlie Myers launched a powerful shot from outside the box to make it 2-0. Rupert Arsyad then had a good run from the halfway line to make it 3-0.

Joshua Ashford showed his ability sending a defender the wrong way and launching a shot with his left foot forcing a save from the keeper.

Bracknell fought back, but defender Archie Butlin frustrated the visitors with good tackling. Eventually though the visitors broke away to pull a goal back at end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Henley goalkeeper Charlie Cooper make several good saves before Corben Galloway fired home the hosts’ fourth goal from 20 yards.

In the third quarter Charlie Cooper took on the ball and displayed good dribbling skills as he took the ball around several opposition players before putting Henley 5-1 up.

After winning the ball Hurricanes striker Arsyad again made a strong run into space and took a long powerful shot on goal which increased Henley’s lead to 6-1.

The Hurricanes started the final quarter with confidence, working well as a team from defence through to attack, with Lorenzo Nicoletti Dowd helping supply fellow midfielder George Beesley with the ball to score his first goal of the season.

As the final whistle approached, Bracknell mounted one final push and a break saw them score their second goal of the match.