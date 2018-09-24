United’s Eaglesham nets on debut as visitors secure derby day bragging rights

EMMER GREEN won their opening Senior Division match of the season on Sunday as they defeated WOODLEY WANDERERS AND YOUTH 2-0 at the Recreation Ground.

Jordan Lovelock opened the scoring for the hosts, taking on a defender and smashing home into the opposite corner just before half-time.

Emmer Green’s goalkeeper Phil Brown pulled off a couple of good saves to keep the hosts in the game before Jordan Cox came off the bench to score the second goal of the match with a header from six yards out, getting on the end of a pinpoint cross from Daniel Donegan.

In Division 1 visitors SC UNITED secured the derby honours as they ran out 1-0 winners at HENLEY TOWN’S Mill Lane Triangle Ground.

The hosts dominated from the start but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Henley missed some good opportunities early in the match.

Henley Town were made to pay for their missed chances midway through the first half. United’s left winger Luke Potter played in Robert Eaglesham who cut inside a Town defender, finishing on his weaker left foot from just inside the area on his debut for the club.

Henley Town continued to dominate the game and were denied a goal when the ball struck the post and crossbar in quick succession.

This weekend SC United travel to Maiden Place while Henley Town travel to Woolhampton Cricket.