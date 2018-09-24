Adey bags four goals as Woodcote/SR hit top spot

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH performances from both Johnny Adey, who netted four goals, and Ryan Corbett, who provided three assists and scored a goal, proved to be enough as WOODCOTE/STOKE stormed to the top of the Premier Division after winning 6-3 at COOKHAM DEAN on Saturday.

A minute’s silence was observed impeccably at the start of the game for mental health awareness before the nine-goal incident-packed match.

With five minutes on the clock the visitors took the lead when winger Corbett found himself in space down the right-hand side before delivering a fine cross for Adey to side-foot home from eight yards out.

Cookham equalised soon after when a free kick delivered to the back post met home captain Jack Woodbridge who headed home from six yards.

Woodcote retook the lead when Adey found himself in space and baring down on goal, he received a shove in the back and the referee pointed to the penalty spot where Darren Russell coolly slotted home beyond the despairing dive of Nick Bovingdon in the Cookham goal.

The visitors now on top, they capitalised again on the 20 minute mark when Cashin-Murray played through to Adey who, with his back to goal, swivelled on the edge of the six-yard box and fired a left-footed shot into the roof of the net to put Woodcote 3-1 up.

Early in the second half a couple of chances fell to Cookham before a one-two by Jordan Brown found himself in on goal and slotted past Kane Roberts to bring the scores back to 3-2.

Cookham had their tails up and the Woodcote back line and keeper Roberts defended heroically in the face of an aerial bombardment from the hosts.

Woodcote broke on the counter attack and Corbett once again delivered a pinpoint cross from Adey to slot home from inside the penalty area.

Midway through the second half it was 5-2 and as Corbett and Adey combined once more and found Adey was in space with only the keeper to beat as he netted his fourth of the game.

Tempers were flaring and eventually boiled over on 75 minutes when a tackle by Jordan Brown on Donal Roughneen brought about a large group of players from both sides. In the ensuing melee several players were booked and Brown eventually sent off for headbutting Woodcote captain Tommy Chapman.

Five minutes later and a foul in the penalty area saw Cookham awarded a penalty which Nathan Lishman fired home.

There was still time for one more goal as Corbett put the icing on a fine performance by picking the ball up 20 yards out before sending a piledriver into the back of the net topping off a great day for the visitors.

In Division 1 ROTHERFIELD UNITED lost their first match in nine games as they went down 1-0 at NEWBURY. Rotherfield made seven changes for the match and made an assured start, despite losing Max Grandison to injury inside 10 minutes.

Patrick Gardner’s stinging effort from 25 yards was denied by a combination of goalkeeper and woodwork before Mark Sumner glanced a header wide as he latched on to a near post corner.

Neat build-up play down the right saw Guy Brown’s shot blocked as the visitors continued to exert pressure, although there were chances at both ends in a pulsating first half as Grant Wildish saved well from a long range effort and was then beaten by a powerful shot from 10 yards but the ball only found the side netting.

Guy Bickerton was outstanding in the centre of defence and his ongoing tussle with Newbury striker Danny Langford was indicative of how well his side battled.

Rotherfield started the second half with the same intensity as they’d shown before the break, which led to some nervous play by Newbury’s goalkeeper, who found himself stranded in the right back position, but Tom Candish’s attempt to pick out the open goal was well blocked.

As the half went on Newbury started to enjoy more possession and Rotherfield’s resistance was eventually broken with a quarter of an hour remaining when player manager Langford finally wriggled free of Bickerton in the left-hand channel, to cut back on his right foot and place a shot into the far bottom corner.

Rotherfield rallied to get back on terms, Gardner flashed one across the face of goal before good work from Chris Read created a chance for fellow midfielder Scott Brown, but he couldn’t hit the target.

In Division 2 WARGRAVE ran out 2-1 winners at GORING UNITED.

The visitors started well, creating several half chances but Goring took the lead against the run of play through Matt Ploszynski. The rest of the half was even as the hosts led at half-time.

Wargrave made a few changes at half-time and dominated the second half but were not able to take our chances.

Captain Dan Patterson equalised with 15 minutes to go finishing off a Joe Wigmore corner. Patterson then made it 2-1 from the spot after Sam Wild won a penalty a few minutes later. The hosts pushed for an equaliser but Wargrave held on to secure all three points.

In Division 3 a Gabriel Pinto goal proved decisive as HAMBLEDEN ran out 1-0 winners at home to TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

Elsewhere in the division PANGBOURNE defeated GORING UNITED RESERVES 4-0.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT went down 2-1 at FARNHAM ROYAL MAVERICKS.

Henley went 1-0 up through Rowan Stacey with his second goal in two games. The visitors dominated the first half-hour of the match but couldn’t add to their score.

Farnham’s experience told with them keeping possession and eventually they equalised before taking the lead just before half-time.

The second half was keenly contested with few scoring chances from either team.