Henley Hurricanes hit back to earn first league win of season

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s recorded the first victory of their East Berks Division 1 league campaign as they got their season back on track with a 3-2 win against the FINCHAMPSTEAD MARLINS U12s at Jubilee Park.

The Hurricanes were soon 1-0 down as their slow start to games yet again made it hard for them to get a foothold in the match.

Man-of-the-match Ethan Holliday put in a match-winning performance in the middle of the park as he shielded the back three whilst launching the Hurricanes forward when the hosts had the ball.

It took 15 minutes for the Hurricanes to settle into the game as left winger Sam Robinson delivered a corner into the heart of the Marlins box and Sam Winters muscled his way on to the end of it to head home.

Tom Yeoman was causing havoc up front and he slipped Robinson in on goal and he made no mistake with a left-foot finish to make it 2-1.

In the home defence Luca Thomson, Tom Bonser and Daniel Tsoi were pillars of strength as they kept the Marlins at bay but they were powerless to stop the Marlins equalising on the counter attack.

It was left to Joe Turner to sink the visitors as he released Yeoman down the middle with a good through ball and he slotted home with ease to make it 3-2.

This lead was only kept intact by a stunning save by Ben Horner in the home goal to keep out a top corner-bound shot.

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U12s secured their second league win of the season at home to SANDHURST TOWN BOYS AND GIRLS U12s.

Jenson Lea rocketed in a shot from outside the area that led to an impressive save from the visiting keeper early on while Lucas Wilson kept up the impetus with a run down the left wing and a cross that went just wide.

Conor Quinn made it third time lucky with a break in the centre of the field and coolly netted after seven minutes to put the Hawks ahead.

The Hawks kept the pressure on the Sandhurst defence in the first quarter – peppering the goal with Mikey Dowling, Jess Reed and Quinn all going close.

Sandhurst levelled the scores with a chip that just edged under the crossbar after 12 minutes.

George Acock and Oliver Duncan came on as substitutes, Acock brought renewed energy to the right wing and Duncan made some key interventions on his debut for the Hawks in a defending role.

Leo Schlaefli, Harry Graham and Reed drove the ball forward – Schlaefli worked tirelessly on the left wing and Graham in the centre. Reed made some good passes and crosses, keeping the Sandhurst defence on their toes.

On the 50-minute mark the hard work paid off and a pass from Reed made its way to Lea who slotted home the winner. Reed almost added to the count with an on-target shot a few minutes later. The final few minutes saw the opposition keen for an equaliser and was testing for the defence and Messias in goal who kept his head and made some key clearances, contributing to his award of man-of-the-match award.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s made it three wins from three with an emphatic 9-0 win at YATELEY UNITED U9s. Four goals from Freddy Estornel, two each from Lorenzo Nicoletti-Dowd and Charlie Cooper and one from Charlie Myers ensured the Hurricanes maintained their perfect start to the season. The Hurricanes were quick out of the blocks with Nicoletti-Dowd turning well before firing home. Yateley had a shot soon afterwards but George Beesley saved well to his left. Henley were playing some good passing moves with Josh Ashford forcing a save from the goalkeeper after good interplay with Harry Biggs. Soon after it was 2-0 when good wing play again from Nicoletti-Dowd on the right left Estornel with a tap-in from two yards out.

More goals soon followed as Estornel beat two defenders in the penalty area before shooting into the far corner while Myers netted after a good passing move.

At the back Leo Palmer made some good tackles while a good team move led to Rupert Arsyad firing narrowly over the bar before Estornel completed his hat-trick shooting into the corner to leave Hurricanes 5-0 up at half-time.

The second half started in a similar fashion with Archie Butlin shooting over the bar. Shortly after that Nicoletti-Dowd made it 6-0 with a good shot.

In the final quarter Cooper broke through the middle skipping past three defenders before burying his shot into the corner of the net. Estornel scored his fourth soon after. Cooper netted his second and Henley’s ninth placing a low shot into the corner after good approach play.

HENLEY HAWKS U9s made it three wins in a row as they won 7-1 at DARBY GREEN AND POTLEY STRIKERS U9s.

The Hawks got off to a good start in Camberley as Otto Norris had a shot saved in the first minute before two minutes later putting Oscar Sheppard through to score the opening goal.

When the Hawks were awarded a free kick shortly after the restart Sheppard stepped up to whip it in and Raphie Barron met it on the volley only to see his shot saved.

Norris was on the ball again soon after and beat several players before seeing his shot saved but Sheppard was on hand to double the Hawks’ lead.

The Strikers struggled to gain possession but when they did they found Leo Minns steadfast in defence and could not threaten Charlotte Wilks’s goal until 10 minutes had passed when they got a shot away but Wilks saved.

After 15 minutes a throw from Sheppard was met on the volley by Norris to make it 3-0. Good work by Oliver Burton led to Sam Irving picking the ball up mid-way into the Strikers’ half before racing clear to make it 4-0.

In the second half Sheppard played in goal while Wilks moved to an outfield position where she crossed in the first minute of the second half for Minns to make it 5-0.

The Strikers broke again just after the half-hour mark but Irving was there again and brought the ball forward, playing it to Raphie Barron who made no mistake to make it 6-0. Soon after Irving played a long ball to Wilks to score the Hawks’ seventh of the match.

Following an end-to-end final quarter the Strikers eventually scored three minutes from time to complete the result.