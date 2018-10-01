Carder nets wonder strike for Town

HEAVY overnight rain led to more than half of last Sunday’s fixtures being postponed.

In Division 1 HENLEY TOWN secured their first point of the season as they drew 2-2 at WOOLHAMPTON CRICKET.

There wasn’t much between the two teams in the first half in a match played out in wet and windy conditions.

Henley had the first chance of the game when George Carder was played through by Liam Painter but he was denied by a fine save from the Woolhampton goalkeeper. Moments later Henley were denied, this time by the crossbar.

Woolhampton had their best chances of the half soon after but were denied also by two good saves from Charlie York as the teams went into the interval goalless.

Henley took the lead early in the second half when Jack Earl found Tom Chaplin in space on the left and his cross found Hugh Barklem in the box to tap home.

Woolhampton levelled the score when they took a short corner and Henley failed to clear the danger and a home striker fired home.

Henley regained the lead when Painter played a through ball to Ollie Carder who scored with a 25-yard volley into the top right hand corner. However, Henley’s lead was short lived as Woolhampton equalised once again, this time from a goalmouth scramble.