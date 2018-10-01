Monday, 01 October 2018

Williams bags four for hosts

FOR the second week running both Watlington Town teams were able to enjoy the taste of victory in their respective league campaigns on Saturday.

In Division 2 WATLINGTON TOWN made it four wins from four with new manager Jon Little’s side claiming a thumping 8-3 home win against rivals COMPTON, the goals coming from Martin Williams (four), Nick Little with a brace, Chris Swales and Alex B’layachi.

In a tighter affair in Division 4, WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES claimed a second consecutive victory against DRAYTON RESERVES to make it six points from a possible nine.

Town opened the scoring following Gabby Heycock’s cross, with Drayton equalising before Fraser Wilson claimed a well-taken goal to put Town back in the lead.

The scores were level again after half-time, before Tom King chipped the goalkeeper to make it 3-2 midway through the second half. Once again the hosts showed resilience to come back to equalise for a third time with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Finally, Dan Clifford came off the bench late on to send a looping header over the stranded goalkeeper to give Watlington Town Reserves the three points.

