Logan’s spot kick side are knocked

HOSTS WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW were knocked off the top of the Premier Division after losing 3-2 at home to MORTIMER last Saturday.

In a match played in persistent rain the hosts dominated the first half. A series of dangerous low crosses from the impressive Ryan Corbett had the opposition defence struggling, but on each occasion the finishing touch was lacking.

On 35 minutes the deadlock was broken when Ed Gadd fired in a shot which the keeper tipped over and from the resulting corner by Ben Rusher, Johnny Adey rose above the defence to head home.

At the start of the second half confidence was high, but within a minute Woodcote allowed themselves to be hit with a sucker punch. Within seconds of gaining a corner Mortimer were level as the home team committed too many men forward and a long ball was latched on to by a visiting attacker who finished clinically.

Worse was to follow when Mortimer were awarded a penalty for a push in the box, which was duly converted for 2-1. Woodcote were soon on terms when a free kick was dropped by the keeper and Sam Green pounced first to crash the ball home for 2-2.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw a left-foot strike from distance arrowed into the top corner for 3-2. In spite of desperate attacking in the final five minutes, Woodcote could not get back on terms and their defeat dropped them back into third place.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of hosts WESTWOOD UNITED RESERVES in Division 1.

The visitors failed to get going in the first half, squandering possession all too frequently and conceding a number of free kicks in dangerous areas.

Westwood made the early pressure count, taking the lead when Chris Read turned a low cross into his own net. The second quickly followed when Westwood’s left-footed midfielder cut in from the right and curled one into the top corner from 25 yards. The home side were gifted a third just before half-time when Guy Bickerton sliced in an own goal.

Rotherfield made wholesale changes at the break and looked like they’d got a foothold in the game, but couldn’t do anything when another fine strike made it 4-0. Westwood then made it 5-0 as three defenders failed to clear the ball, allowing a tap-in from close range.

The visitors seemed to be in danger of a complete collapse but battled gamely and put some good passing moves together in the final 30 minutes to pull back two goals through Chris Read and Tom Candish.

In Division 2 WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES continued their good start to the season with a 2-2 draw at MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES.

The visitors conceded a goal inside two minutes and went further behind by half-time. In a storming second half performance, goals by Elliott Harper and Andy Taylor brought them level and they were denied a winner after hitting the woodwork on three occasions.

Elsewhere in the division GORING UNITED recorded their first win of the season after triumphing 3-1 at PHOENIX OLD BOYS. Jack Ploszynski netted for the visitors in the first half while Josh Monk and Daniel Houseman got their names on the scoresheet in the second half.

HAMBLEDEN were knocked off top spot in Division 3 after being held to a 1-1 draw against TAPLOW UNITED A. The first half was an even affair with both sides creating chances with striker Luke Logan hitting the post after 30 minutes for the hosts.

Hambleden started the second half brighter and forced a number of saves from the Taplow keeper. On the hour mark substitute Gabriel Pinto drove into the box and his cut back was hand balled by a Taplow player. Logan stepped up to take the resulting penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way to make it 1-0.

The visitors upped their game and equalised on 87 minutes when a free kick 19 yards out was dispatched with pace into the bottom corner around the Hambleden wall. There one more chance to snatch the win for Hambleden, when Nick Ellis’s injury time effort narrowly missed the target.

HENLEY TOWN secured their first league point of the season after drawing 1-1 at PANGBOURNE.

The visitors, who had several players missing through injury, included development side players Alexander Harris-White and Owen Stacey as they started the match kicking up the slope. Henley took the lead midway through the first half when an Arron Finch cross from the left wing found Stacey who fired home.

The hosts almost levelled soon after when a ball was played over the head of Henley goalkeeper Jordan Cowley only to rebound off the post and safely in the keeper’s arms.

Stacey went close to doubling Henley’s lead but just before half-time Pangbourne levelled following a goalmouth scramble.

In the second half Henley dominated the match with Pangbourne restricted to breakaway efforts. The visitors had the ball in the net twice in the half but both goals were ruled out for offside. Elsewhere in the division BERKS COUNTY RESERVES went top of the table after running out 4-0 winners at GORING UNITED RESERVES.

• HOSTS WARGRAVE crashed out of the Berks and Bucks Junior Cup after going down 1-0 at home to SLOUGH HEATING LAURENCIANS RESERVES. The hosts had the upper hand of the cup tie and created several chances but Wargrave keeper Ben Carter kept the score down. Slough took the lead after 15 minutes and saw out quite an even half. Wargrave started well in the second half but didn’t take any chances while Slough dominated the last half hour.