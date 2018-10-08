Galloway and Estornel net four goals each as Rangers are put to sword

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s are still seeking their first win of the season after they went down to a 2-1 East Berks League Division 1 defeat against CROOKHAM ROVERS WARRIORS U18s at Harpsden on Saturday.

There were few opportunities in the first half, the majority of play being evenly contested in the middle of the park.

The Henley midfield trio of man-of-the-match Emil Rayfield, Harry Roe and Bradley Withers competed well with the visiting side and the game went back and forth with several shots from range but nothing to trouble either keeper.

The home team edged the half and the best chance fell to Harry Green when a cross came from the right to find him unmarked in front of goal, but it came across him too quickly to make a decent contact and the chance went begging.

The second half continued in much the same vein with both teams nullifying one another. The Hurricanes’ endeavour in the final third led to several opportunities and a moment of skill from Jake Jones on the edge of the area saw him turn the defender and shoot past the keeper but the post came to his rescue.

On 80 minutes a Crookham player wasn’t closed down outside the area and he arrowed his shot, which Sam Butler did well to get a fingertip to at full stretch but couldn’t prevent from going in the top corner to give the visitors the lead.

The Hurricanes kept pushing forward in search of an equaliser. Pawel Kazcorowski and Ethan Pearce were linking up well down the right-hand side but the hosts couldn’t convert the crosses that were coming into the box. With 90 minutes on the clock, just when it looked like the Hurricanes were heading towards their fourth straight defeat of the season, the ball fell to Jones on the edge of the area and it came down perfectly for him to volley home into the bottom corner for 1-1.

However, there was to be another painful twist for the home team in stoppage time as a needless free kick was given away in the centre of the park which gave Crookham the opportunity to launch the ball into the box. This was headed goalwards and bounced down and in off the far post through a crowd of players, to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

AFC HENLEY HAWKS U12s slipped to a 4-1 defeat against DARBY GREEN AND POTLEY DYNAMOS U12s.

The Hawks took time to get into the match and the Dynamos were the dominant team early on as they took the lead after 10 minutes.

The Hawks rallied and there was more forward play with both George Acock and Leo Schlaefli influential in the drive. The teams were now more evenly matched as the Hawks got into their stride. Following some good build-up work Conor Quinn chested the ball down and made a pass through to Jenson Lea who made a controlled dink over the keeper to level the scores after 28 minutes.

Following a scramble in the box early in the second half the Dynamos managed to score to take the lead once again. The Hawks kept driving forward with good pressure and incisive tackling from player-of-the-match Jessica Reed in the centre of the pitch.

Harry Graham had a punt on goal but the ball was deflected and the opposition were left to defend a corner. There was a flurry of activity involving Reed, Lea and Acock but the Hawks could not capitalise on this.

Several offside decisions saw the Hawks losing motivation and the hosts scored their third goal after 52 minutes. A lack of concentration at the Hawks end saw them give away the ball for the Dynamos to make it a 4-1 just before the final whistle.

A depleted AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U9s inflicted SHINFIELD RANGERS U9s’ first defeat of the season as they thrashed them 11-1.

Shinfield kicked off and began pushing forward, but quick tackling from defender Harry Biggs won possession for the home side, delivering the ball into the opposition half.

Following a persistent volley of shots, midfielder Freddy Estornel opened the scoring for Henley with his first goal of the game, going on to score three more in the final quarter. One goal saw him take the ball around the Shinfield defence on the right until he found an opening and fired the ball neatly into the net.

More Henley goals came from Corben Galloway (4) who found the net with both his left and right feet. The highlight of Corben’s contribution came immediately after Shinfield scored their only goal. After receiving the ball from the centre kick, Galloway skipped through the opposition midfield, glided past their defence and put the ball decisively past the keeper.

The other goal scorer for the Hurricanes was striker Charlie Myers, who made some exceedingly good breaks and unleashed a dozen shots throughout the match yielding a hat-trick for his side.

Whilst the eleven goals were netted by three players, this could not have been achieved without the skill and support of the other team members. Rupert Arsyad created a number of opportunities, working the ball from midfield and put in good passes wherever he could while Leo Palmer also provided good cohesion in midfield, pressuring the Shinfield Rangers with strong tackles and distributing the ball. Palmer also came close to scoring towards the end of the match as he shot from close range, but the ball was scrambled by the keeper on the line.

In defence Harry Biggs repeatedly made good tackles, confidently clearing the ball and driving possession back towards the attacking players.

Shinfield kept up the pressure until the end of the match, challenging keeper George Beesley to make some worthy saves. Beesley left his line to come out and collect the ball on a number of occasions and a late change of position saw him get involved with some good midfield play.