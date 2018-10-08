Watlington maintain 100 per cent record

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
WATLINGTON TOWN made it five North Berks Division 2 wins on the spin as they eased to a 6-0 triumph at DRAYTON last Saturday.
Man-of-the-match Martin Williams netted twice as did Jason Williams while Alex B’layachi and Ben O’Connor also got their names on the score sheet.
Watlington were awarded a match ball as the league’s team of the month as they boasted a 100 per cent record having scored 28 goals in the process.
Meanwhile, in Division 4, WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES drew 2-2 at home to CHOLSEY UNITED RESERVES. Andy Gray netted both goals for the visitors.
