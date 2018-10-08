Douglas’s curler wraps up the points

EMMER GREEN made it two Senior Division wins on the spin as they won 5-2 at WOODLEY WANDERERS AND YOUTH on Sunday.

The visitors didn’t start too brightly, going a goal down early on and relying on Phil Brown to save a one-on-one situation to keep the game tight.

Andy Rossiter levelled things up for Emmer Green, unleashing a shot through a crowd and finding the back of the net. Daniel Donegan put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot after Jordan Cox was tripped giving Emmer Green the lead at half-time.

Emmer Green started the second half the brightest of the two sides and soon made it 3-1 when Daniel Donegan scored his second penalty of the game after Andy Rossiter was fouled.

Ryan Adams extended Emmer Green’s lead after receiving a pinpoint cross from Andy Rossiter and Jordan Cox finished the game off for visitors after a one-two between Jordan Lovelock and Daniel Donegan who teed up Jordan Cox with a sweet shot home.

HENLEY TOWN recorded their first Division 1 win of the season as they defeated COLEY PARK 2-1 at the Triangle Ground.

The hosts started the brighter team and created some good chances early on but found themselves a goal down when Coley Park scored from a corner.

Henley then played their best football of the season and were awarded when Nico Chesseman played the ball to George Carder who turned his defender and unleashed a unstoppable shot into the bottom right corner.

The hosts took the lead when Cheesman passed the ball into Harry Douglas’s feet who unleashed a curling effort in the bottom left corner.

Charlie York made numerous good saves to keep the score at 2-1 while Henley had several chances to finish the game off but could not take their chances.

With just minutes remaining Coley had a player race through but he was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Brendan Keane.