Wildish saves the day as United pull off BTC Senior Cup shock

VISITING side ROTHERFIELD UNITED bounced back from two league defeats to knock out last season’s losing finalists COOKHAM DEAN in the first round of the Senior Cup last Saturday.

Going into the match the home side had reached the last three finals of this competition, winning twice at Madejski Stadium, but Rotherfield were more than a match for their Premier Division counterparts and clinched victory after a gripping 4-4 draw and penalty shoot-out.

Rotherfield had to withstand early pressure as Cookham played direct into a lively forward line. Despite this it was the visitors who made the breakthrough midway in the first half when Scott Brown crossed from the left for Simon Frost to head home.

United started to carve out further chances against a shaky Cookham defence and doubled their lead when Tom Candish latched on to a Markland Tidswell through ball to calmly take it round the keeper for 2-0.

The second half was full of drama, firstly when Chris Read had a goal ruled out before Rotherfield lost the influential Ed Bickerton through injury which led to a catalyst for a Cookham onslaught. The home side eventually pulled one back with a header from close range, then were back on terms just moments later when a shot deflected past a helpless Grant Wildish.

The Rotherfield goalkeeper struggled throughout the game with a heel injury but still made some crucial interventions, including a fine low save.

Cookham thought they had clinched it late on when a corner was headed in at the near post to make it 3-2, but Rotherfield threw men forward and grabbed a late equaliser as Darren Scott found space in the box and fired home. Extra time was no less dramatic as Rotherfield went on the front foot again and regained the lead when Karrl Clark scored the goal of the game. Latching on to a Candish flick, Clark hit a left foot volley from the edge of the box into the top right corner.

There was further controversy as keeper Wildish appeared to have been fouled by an attacker but the game wasn’t stopped and Cookham took advantage to put the ball in an empty net for 4-4.

Wildish then dusted himself down for the penalty shoot out and saved twice to put his side through to the last 16 of the competition.

HENLEY TOWN crashed out of the Intermediate Cup after going down 5-3 away to BERKS COUNTY RESERVES.

The visitors started the slower team and found themselves 1-0 down when a Berks County winger finished from a tight angle. Berks County made it 2-0 when a defender was left unmarked from a corner. Henley had their best chance of the half when good work down the left and a dangerous ball across the box saw a Berks County defender slice cleared onto the crossbar.

Berks County made it 3-0 when a shot off the post fell to the feet of their left back who finished well in the bottom left corner. Berks County made it 4-0 just before half-time.

Henley were a much better side in the second half and showed good team spirit and were rewarded when a Kieran Butler solo run found Nico Chessman who finished powerfully in the middle of the goal. Henley made it 4-2 when a Nick Holzer corner evaded everyone in the box and found its way into the bottom left corner.

Berks County were reduced to 10 men when their winger picked up his second yellow for a pull back. Berks County made it 5-2 from a free kick. With the last kick off the game Dan York rounded off the scoring with a well-timed right-footed shot in the middle of the goal to make it 5-3.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT progressed to the second round of the Junior Cup after winning 2-0 at home to FARNHAM ROYAL MAVERICKS.

The first half was fairly even with the one main chance coming from the home side whose three-man defence kept the visitors at bay.

The second half saw Henley improve with man-of-the-match Harry Geyton scoring a fine solo effort on his debut after 55 minutes.

There were further chances for Henley as they hit the bar amongst numerous other chances created. However, a tense finish followed until two minutes from the end when Henley hit Farnham on the break for Rowan Stacey to score his fourth goal in four games this season.

GORING UNITED RESERVES also made progress thanks to a 4-3 win at MAIDENHEAD TOWN A. Two goals from Daniel Reynolds and one each from Daniel Philips and Daniel Page Smith completed the scoring for the visitors.