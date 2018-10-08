Hat-trick hero Wild’s pace is too much for Park’s defence in 10-goal rout

HOME side WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES roared back to the top of the Division 2 table with an impressive performance last Saturday where they defeated HURST RESERVES 4-1.

The hosts took the lead on 10 minutes when a pinpoint through ball from Andy Taylor found Matt Turnbull in space in the box and the striker finished clinically, sliding the ball wide of the advancing keeper.

Hurst were far from ready to concede the game and a good save from Dave Givens on 20 minutes preserved the lead. Woodcote almost increased their lead on 32 minutes when Jos Miller, who had a good game in the middle of the park, spotted the keeper off his line and shot from 40 yards, the ball rebounding off the bar to Dan Offley who was thwarted by a point blank save. On the stroke of half-time Hurst missed a great chance to equalise.

In the space of five second-half minutes a dual strike by Andy Taylor effectively won the match for Woodcote. Two minutes into the half keeper Givens launched a long ball downfield which was headed into Taylor’s path by a defender. The striker still had a lot to do to score but his left foot volley left the Hurst keeper grasping at thin air.

Five minutes later it was 3-0 and it was Taylor again, this time he took one touch before unleashing a powerful drive which beat the out of position keeper all ends up.

Hurst rallied and had the better of the exchanges as the half developed. They reduced the arrears on the hour mark when a mix-up in the Woodcote defence allowed the striker plenty of space to score.

As the game entered its last quarter both teams created chances but with three minutes left it was Woodcote who wrapped up the three points with a fourth goal. Jos Miller showed good skill and poise to play in Dan Offley who hammered the ball home at the second attempt.

WARGRAVE recorded an emphatic 10-0 home win against RICHINGS PARK at the Recreation Ground as Sam Wild’s pace up front was too much for the visitors to deal with. Sam Wild’s brother Jack Wild scored the first goal tapping in from a corner before Sam Wild assisted Graham Bettes for a tap in on his return to the team after several season out. Stuart Moss scored the goal of the game to make it 3-0 after 15 minutes when he turned his man on the half-way line and carried the ball forward before firing in from 25 yards on his first game of the season.

Another from Moss, one from Joe Wigmore and two more from Sam Wild made it 7-0 at the break. Sam Wild, Callum Hunter and Bradley Reaiche finished the scoring in the second half.

GORING UNITED slipped to their third defeat in four league games as they went down 2-1 at AFC CORINTHIANS. Michael Holloway was on target for Goring.

In Division 3 HAMBLEDEN suffered their first defeat of the season after going down 4-0 at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

The hosts, who had lost to Hambleden several weeks earlier, opened the scoring with a long range effort into the bottom right-hand corner. Their second came soon after to give them a 2-0 half-time lead.

A defensive error gave Twyford and Ruscombe the best possible start to the second half just minutes into the restart as they extended their lead.

The rest of the half was a close affair with both teams having chances. Five minutes from the end Twyford and Ruscombe scored their fourth of the game to wrap up the scoring.