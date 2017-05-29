chef Shaun Dickens visited Frieth School as part of its summer project called Masterchef. The owner of the Boathouse restaurant in Henley thrilled the pupils with an interactive cooking demonstration and tales of life as a professional chef. He talked about different types of vegetables, showing purple, golden and candy beetroot. The children were fascinated to see the difference between the traditional cauliflower and Romanesco cauliflower. To complete his talk, Mr Dickens and two pupils whipped up a fantastic dark chocolate mousse with white chocolate drops and gave the children the recipe to try at home. He said: “To have 130 school kids so passionately listening to my talk and then coming up with such fantastic questions was quite incredible. What a brilliant school.” Headteacher Jo Reid said: “It was a privilege to welcome Shaun to the school and the pupils and staff would like to thank him for his inspirational talk and demonstration which I am sure will lead to some budding future chefs.” Children in years 4 and 5 have also written to local chefs to research their topic and ask them to help bring their learning alive. They have received a reply from Mary Berry, a cookbook from Matilda Ramsey and signed aprons from Tom Kerridge at the Hand & Flowers in Marlow