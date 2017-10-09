10th Hilly run

THE 10th annual Frieth Hilly will take place next Sunday (October 15), starting at 10am.

There will be 10km and 5km races through the Hambleden Valley, starting and finishing at Frieth Primary School, for which the event raises money.

The 10km race is open to 15-year-olds and over and costs £17 while the 5km race is open to over-11s and costs £13. You can also register from 8.30am on the day by cash or cheque or in advance at www.friethhilly.co.uk