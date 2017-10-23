Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
Monday, 23 October 2017
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Nick Shasha
|
00:37:20
|
2
|
Andrew Smith
|
00:37:42
|
3
|
Adam Bennett
|
00:38:00
|
4
|
Jesse Rupert Elzinga
|
00:38:07
|
5
|
Alistair Palmer
|
00:38:26
|
6
|
Derek Lloyd
|
00:39:09
|
7
|
Melanie Wilkins
|
00:39:38
|
8
|
India Lee
|
00:40:31
|
9
|
Jonny Williams
|
00:41:48
|
10
|
John Owens
|
00:42:16
|
11
|
Graham Collett
|
00:42:17
|
12
|
Richard Watkinson
|
00:42:18
|
13
|
Stephen McAlister
|
00:42:43
|
14
|
Robert Pettingell
|
00:42:55
|
15
|
Jamie O’Neill
|
00:43:12
|
16
|
James Morris
|
00:43:16
|
17
|
William Perry
|
00:43:23
|
18
|
David Renshaw
|
00:43:29
|
19
|
Nicki Johnson
|
00:43:42
|
20
|
Charles Pugh
|
00:44:05
|
21
|
Julian Birkinshaw
|
00:44:07
|
22
|
Barnaby Norman
|
00:44:13
|
23
|
Andrew Oliver
|
00:44:27
|
24
|
Jonathan Oliver
|
00:44:30
|
25
|
Jonathan Butt
|
00:44:32
|
26
|
Andrew Poole
|
00:44:38
|
27
|
James Richardson
|
00:44:44
|
28
|
Steve Butler
|
00:44:47
|
29
|
Nick Peperell
|
00:44:49
|
30
|
David Mills
|
00:44:52
|
31
|
James Easterbrook
|
00:44:52
|
32
|
Jamie Hayes
|
00:44:53
|
33
|
Mark Patterson
|
00:44:59
|
34
|
Lena Poulton
|
00:45:00
|
35
|
Faye Baddeley
|
00:45:05
|
36
|
Dominic Chiappe
|
00:45:11
|
37
|
Mary Grace Spalton
|
00:45:13
|
38
|
Will Lacey
|
00:45:23
|
39
|
Matt Gomme
|
00:45:26
|
40
|
Matthew Lock
|
00:45:36
|
41
|
Ian Maiden
|
00:45:39
|
42
|
Christian Micallef
|
00:45:45
|
43
|
Mike Lemon
|
00:45:46
|
44
|
Elaine Armour
|
00:45:59
|
45
|
Daniel Buckingham
|
00:46:05
|
46
|
Robert Morgan
|
00:46:07
|
47
|
James Farrow
|
00:46:31
|
48
|
Robert Green
|
00:46:32
|
49
|
John Houston
|
00:46:38
|
50
|
Niall Thorburn
|
00:46:53
|
51
|
Richard Weaver
|
00:46:59
|
52
|
Justine Morris
|
00:47:34
|
53
|
Wayne Samuel
|
00:47:41
|
54
|
Paul Spittles
|
00:47:42
|
55
|
Martin Ashworth
|
00:48:00
|
56
|
Steve Sneath
|
00:48:10
|
57
|
Alan Wood
|
00:48:22
|
58
|
Mark Crump
|
00:48:27
|
59
|
Michael Goff
|
00:48:31
|
60
|
Mark Rogers
|
00:48:32
|
61
|
Richard Palmer
|
00:48:34
|
62
|
Will Spriggs
|
00:48:34
|
63
|
Mike Thompson
|
00:48:36
|
64
|
Andrew Hing
|
00:48:39
|
65
|
Casey Roarty
|
00:48:40
|
66
|
Warren Harrison
|
00:48:41
|
67
|
Karina Oakes
|
00:48:41
|
68
|
Teresa Matsuda
|
00:48:44
|
69
|
Graham Lloyd
|
00:48:44
|
70
|
Mark Ackland-Snow
|
00:48:48
|
71
|
Claire Court
|
00:48:50
|
72
|
John Pryor
|
00:48:53
|
73
|
Michael Warner
|
00:48:54
|
74
|
Paul Ridgley
|
00:48:55
|
75
|
Paul Readman
|
00:49:00
|
76
|
Beatrice Heller
|
00:49:02
|
77
|
David Rankin
|
00:49:06
|
78
|
Alan Roberts
|
00:49:08
|
79
|
Patrick Blythe
|
00:49:19
|
80
|
David Faragher
|
00:49:23
|
81
|
Tony Nolan
|
00:49:29
|
82
|
David Redhouse
|
00:49:31
|
83
|
Andrea Finnigan
|
00:49:37
|
84
|
Michael Cox
|
00:49:42
|
85
|
Alan Engleby
|
00:49:42
|
86
|
Richard Piercy
|
00:49:45
|
87
|
John Axford
|
00:49:49
|
88
|
Jon Greenwood
|
00:49:51
|
89
|
Martin Blake
|
00:49:55
|
90
|
John Dickens
|
00:50:00
|
91
|
Ben Smith
|
00:50:06
|
92
|
Brian Bower
|
00:50:06
|
93
|
Robert Hopkins
|
00:50:07
|
94
|
Paul Timms
|
00:50:16
|
95
|
Richard Burgess
|
00:50:19
|
96
|
Huw Phillips
|
00:50:26
|
97
|
Jonathan Day
|
00:50:36
|
98
|
Chloe Riddle
|
00:50:41
|
99
|
Stuart Evans
|
00:50:42
|
100
|
Tony Barnes
|
00:50:43
|
101
|
Mark Jones
|
00:50:46
|
102
|
Sharon Burtenshaw
|
00:50:46
|
103
|
Iain Humphries
|
00:50:47
|
104
|
Emma Keys
|
00:51:02
|
105
|
Ben Stallard
|
00:51:03
|
106
|
Stuart Bradford
|
00:51:03
|
107
|
Andrew Brown
|
00:51:04
|
108
|
Sarah Blomfield
|
00:51:10
|
109
|
Dave Kittle
|
00:51:14
|
110
|
Rob Key
|
00:51:36
|
111
|
Rosalie Heller
|
00:51:37
|
112
|
Andrew Ball
|
00:51:39
|
113
|
Melissa Rambridge
|
00:51:39
|
114
|
Simon Felstead
|
00:51:40
|
115
|
Deborah Hope
|
00:51:41
|
116
|
Dominic Kelly
|
00:51:43
|
117
|
Lee Byrne
|
00:51:45
|
118
|
Steven Newell
|
00:51:45
|
119
|
Jessica Gregory
|
00:51:48
|
120
|
Jade Hewlett
|
00:51:49
|
121
|
Ana Montgomery
|
00:51:52
|
122
|
Alan Bruno
|
00:51:56
|
123
|
Tim Greenwood
|
00:51:59
|
124
|
Vicki Galvin
|
00:52:04
|
125
|
Jenny Knott
|
00:52:05
|
126
|
Tania Foad
|
00:52:16
|
127
|
Jay Foad
|
00:52:17
|
128
|
Ben Taylor
|
00:52:17
|
129
|
Lisa Holland
|
00:52:18
|
130
|
Ashley Birkbeck
|
00:52:31
|
131
|
Michael Haworth
|
00:52:43
|
132
|
Philip Eastabrook
|
00:52:49
|
133
|
Claire Newman
|
00:52:54
|
134
|
Nicola Bain
|
00:52:55
|
135
|
Julia Haworth
|
00:53:13
|
136
|
David Garmon-Jones
|
00:53:19
|
137
|
Tim Parry
|
00:53:31
|
138
|
Timea Jones
|
00:53:36
|
139
|
Tai Strike
|
00:53:46
|
140
|
Phil Horrocks
|
00:53:54
|
141
|
Simon Coles
|
00:53:55
|
143
|
Sahil Sudhan
|
00:54:13
|
144
|
Thibault de Kerirouet
|
00:54:17
|
145
|
Karl Palmer
|
00:54:25
|
147
|
Simon Bryant
|
00:54:51
|
148
|
James Grindlay
|
00:54:52
|
149
|
Paul Merchant
|
00:54:56
|
150
|
Peter Field
|
00:55:00
|
151
|
Jeremy Martin
|
00:55:06
|
152
|
Leila Oliver
|
00:55:25
|
153
|
David Senior
|
00:55:29
|
154
|
Christopher Rogers
|
00:55:36
|
155
|
Nigel Coston
|
00:55:37
|
156
|
Oonagh Thompson
|
00:55:39
|
157
|
Neil Young
|
00:55:44
|
158
|
Carolyn Lockett
|
00:55:47
|
159
|
Nev Swift
|
00:55:50
|
160
|
Martin Swannell
|
00:55:51
|
161
|
James Leisk
|
00:55:54
|
162
|
Amy Keen
|
00:55:59
|
163
|
Natalie-Jane Littler
|
00:56:07
|
164
|
Daniel Curtis
|
00:56:10
|
165
|
Stanley Smith
|
00:56:18
|
166
|
Rachel Baker
|
00:56:21
|
167
|
David Smith
|
00:56:24
|
168
|
Francis Boundy
|
00:56:34
|
169
|
Tess Howlett
|
00:56:38
|
170
|
Robert Walker
|
00:56:44
|
171
|
Polly Wright
|
00:56:52
|
172
|
Emilie Wright
|
00:56:53
|
173
|
Judy Lewis
|
00:56:55
|
174
|
Paul Hartigan
|
00:57:02
|
175
|
David Gibbon
|
00:57:03
|
176
|
Lee Smith
|
00:57:08
|
177
|
Simon Dubble
|
00:57:18
|
178
|
Jeanette Wooster
|
00:57:18
|
179
|
Martin Ricketts
|
00:57:47
|
180
|
Nigel Sutcliffe
|
00:57:51
|
181
|
Steven Clarke
|
00:57:51
|
182
|
Will Farmborough
|
00:57:52
|
183
|
Charles James Barr
|
00:57:55
|
184
|
Matilda Money-Kyrle
|
00:57:55
|
185
|
Richard Money-Kyrle
|
00:57:55
|
186
|
Andy West
|
00:57:57
|
187
|
Simon Cope
|
00:58:22
|
188
|
George Dance
|
00:58:35
|
189
|
Helen Dickens
|
00:58:41
|
190
|
Donna Fuell
|
00:58:46
|
191
|
Bryan Roden
|
00:58:46
|
192
|
Jason Lamont
|
00:58:58
|
193
|
Leanne Burns
|
00:59:15
|
194
|
Philip Steele
|
00:59:19
|
195
|
Ray Griffin
|
00:59:21
|
196
|
John Maitland
|
00:59:23
|
197
|
Alicia Allen
|
00:59:23
|
198
|
Iain Gordon
|
00:59:36
|
199
|
Sarah Morris
|
00:59:47
|
200
|
Jay White
|
00:59:56
|
201
|
Neil Gentry
|
01:00:00
|
202
|
Bryan Curtayne
|
01:00:03
|
203
|
Mary Davis
|
01:00:08
|
204
|
Neil Paget
|
01:00:08
|
205
|
Claire Cooper
|
01:00:12
|
206
|
Emily Davis
|
01:00:19
|
207
|
Oliver Keene
|
01:00:34
|
208
|
Anthony Law
|
01:00:41
|
209
|
David Crawford
|
01:00:47
|
210
|
Ann Bowles
|
01:00:53
|
211
|
Hayley Corrigan
|
01:00:56
|
212
|
Michael Owen
|
01:01:17
|
213
|
Gemma Booth
|
01:01:21
|
214
|
Chris Gentry
|
01:01:29
|
215
|
Thomas White
|
01:01:43
|
216
|
Sophie McCurdy
|
01:01:54
|
217
|
Glen Griffiths
|
01:02:05
|
218
|
John McCormac
|
01:02:06
|
219
|
Jilly Dolphin
|
01:02:09
|
220
|
Erica Webb
|
01:02:17
|
221
|
Glyn Watkins
|
01:02:23
|
222
|
Susan Faragher
|
01:02:26
|
223
|
Helen Prentice
|
01:02:26
|
224
|
Clare Williams
|
01:02:36
|
225
|
Sharon Stroud
|
01:02:36
|
226
|
Beth Park
|
01:02:46
|
227
|
Richard Rolfe
|
01:02:49
|
228
|
Charmain Brenyah
|
01:03:01
|
229
|
Lucy Harding
|
01:03:03
|
230
|
Vicki Scott
|
01:03:14
|
231
|
Katie Sylvester
|
01:03:14
|
232
|
Adam Hoyle
|
01:03:33
|
233
|
Hilary Farren
|
01:03:44
|
234
|
Philip Booth
|
01:03:50
|
235
|
Jan Mehmet
|
01:03:55
|
236
|
Julia Roblett
|
01:03:56
|
237
|
Stephen Dodd
|
01:03:56
|
238
|
Kate Harrison
|
01:03:59
|
239
|
Louise Sayer
|
01:04:24
|
240
|
Pete Warren
|
01:04:34
|
241
|
Ziggy Hill
|
01:04:39
|
242
|
Petra Hofstotter
|
01:04:39
|
243
|
Rachel Laker
|
01:04:59
|
244
|
Louisa Clarke
|
01:05:18
|
245
|
Andrew Lord
|
01:05:26
|
246
|
David Mead
|
01:06:35
|
247
|
Christopher Lovegrove
|
01:06:35
|
248
|
Jolekha Shasha
|
01:06:46
|
249
|
Jeanette Pietzsch
|
01:07:09
|
250
|
Cathy Wanniaratchy
|
01:07:09
|
251
|
Michelle Boundy
|
01:07:12
|
252
|
Melanie Ross
|
01:07:12
|
253
|
Doug Cannon
|
01:07:14
|
254
|
Susan Wagland
|
01:07:26
|
255
|
Amanda Cannon
|
01:08:04
|
256
|
David Rayner
|
01:08:43
|
257
|
Charmaine Toyzalin
|
01:08:44
|
258
|
Lucie Grosset
|
01:08:51
|
259
|
Andrea Stern
|
01:10:03
|
260
|
Linda Vinton
|
01:10:18
|
261
|
Rebecca McMahon
|
01:11:38
|
262
|
Hannah Rogers
|
01:12:16
|
263
|
Helen Shackleton
|
01:12:31
|
264
|
(Male, 39)
|
01:12:31
|
265
|
Cecilia Csemiczky
|
01:13:16
|
266
|
Jeanette Howkins
|
01:13:29
|
267
|
Tamsin Wilson
|
01:13:33
|
268
|
Mia Timms
|
01:14:23
|
269
|
Jo Barnett
|
01:15:17
|
270
|
Phil Tippett
|
01:15:17
|
271
|
Beverley Vaughan
|
01:15:41
|
272
|
Rebecca Alexander
|
01:21:16
|
273
|
Robin Alexander
|
01:21:16
|
274
|
Lucy Perrin
|
01:23:08
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Adam Hunt
|
00:18:25
|
2
|
Boris Gurney
|
00:19:06
|
3
|
Dominic Reed
|
00:19:27
|
4
|
Jacob Sanderson
|
00:19:34
|
5
|
Harvey Bell
|
00:19:46
|
6
|
Rollo Parry
|
00:19:46
|
7
|
Abbie Jones
|
00:20:10
|
8
|
Paddy Gamble
|
00:20:31
|
9
|
Archie Griggs
|
00:21:00
|
10
|
Penny McCrabbe
|
00:21:04
|
11
|
Megan Harris
|
00:21:13
|
12
|
Ben Doyle
|
00:21:26
|
13
|
Arnaud Cheung
|
00:22:05
|
14
|
Toby Blythe
|
00:22:11
|
15
|
Juno Norman
|
00:22:37
|
16
|
Alex Wooster
|
00:22:39
|
17
|
Joshua Griggs
|
00:22:39
|
18
|
Ed Smith
|
00:22:48
|
19
|
Sam Jarvis
|
00:22:52
|
20
|
Thomas Stewart
|
00:22:54
|
21
|
Valdo Rafael
|
00:22:58
|
22
|
Max Head
|
00:23:04
|
23
|
Daniel Coles
|
00:23:04
|
24
|
Rebecca Markwell
|
00:23:22
|
25
|
Amber Richards
|
00:23:28
|
26
|
James Hubbard
|
00:23:33
|
27
|
Neil Ashcroft
|
00:23:44
|
28
|
Laurie Hillier
|
00:23:50
|
29
|
Henry Hazlem
|
00:23:53
|
30
|
Lauren Mayot
|
00:23:56
|
31
|
David Horsley
|
00:23:57
|
32
|
Jack Rees
|
00:24:11
|
33
|
Amy de Broise
|
00:24:14
|
34
|
Daniel Wright
|
00:24:16
|
35
|
John Northover
|
00:24:19
|
36
|
Annie Oakes
|
00:24:29
|
37
|
Sennen David
|
00:24:49
|
38
|
Sofia Smith
|
00:24:53
|
39
|
Jeremy Bate
|
00:24:58
|
40
|
Evan David
|
00:25:44
|
41
|
James Longvill
|
00:25:53
|
42
|
Ellen Cooper
|
00:25:54
|
43
|
Sammy Phillips
|
00:26:21
|
44
|
Pamela Kaushal
|
00:26:31
|
45
|
Bob Harris
|
00:26:35
|
46
|
Joseph Cogan
|
00:26:36
|
47
|
David Cogan
|
00:26:37
|
48
|
Megan Crawford
|
00:26:37
|
49
|
Eloise Hoyle
|
00:26:38
|
50
|
Louis Davies
|
00:27:07
|
51
|
Monty Gurney
|
00:27:12
|
52
|
Bertie Macleod
|
00:21:13
|
53
|
Ciaran Davey
|
00:27:34
|
54
|
Jamie Macleod
|
00:27:35
|
55
|
Kelly Corden
|
00:27:38
|
56
|
Ella Ashworth
|
00:28:04
|
57
|
Aimee Markwell
|
00:28:06
|
58
|
Louise Solesbury
|
00:28:14
|
59
|
Gregory Neal
|
00:28:20
|
60
|
Phoebe Lloyd
|
00:28:22
|
61
|
Garry Hanson
|
00:28:29
|
62
|
Craig Henderson
|
00:28:42
|
63
|
Fiona Pharoah
|
00:28:50
|
64
|
Claire Randall
|
00:29:03
|
65
|
Jeremy Cooper
|
00:29:16
|
66
|
Nicola Warren
|
00:29:30
|
67
|
Michael Clarke
|
00:29:55
|
68
|
Lucy Joy
|
00:30:07
|
69
|
Rui Marcal
|
00:30:08
|
70
|
Ellie Gowers
|
00:30:10
|
71
|
Samantha Newell
|
00:30:12
|
72
|
Mel Cooper
|
00:30:17
|
73
|
Edward Gamble
|
00:30:20
|
74
|
Clint Milner
|
00:30:34
|
75
|
Clare Gamble
|
00:30:37
|
76
|
Freddie Carlsson
|
00:30:43
|
77
|
Iain Horne
|
00:31:17
|
78
|
Lindsey Collinson
|
00:31:19
|
79
|
Paul Williamson
|
00:31:30
|
80
|
Gillian Scolari
|
00:31:37
|
81
|
Andy Debrou
|
00:32:06
|
82
|
June Kingsbury
|
00:32:11
|
83
|
Mike Christian
|
00:32:16
|
84
|
Lisa Debrou
|
00:32:28
|
85
|
Annabel Bate
|
00:32:32
|
86
|
Scarlett Glew
|
00:32:49
|
87
|
Frazer Glew
|
00:33:11
|
88
|
Sarah Towers
|
00:33:11
|
89
|
Kile Cogan
|
00:33:29
|
90
|
Charlie Cogan
|
00:33:48
|
91
|
Philippa Meares
|
00:34:02
|
92
|
Helen Cogan
|
00:34:13
|
93
|
Chloe Fassum
|
00:34:19
|
94
|
Russell Haynes
|
00:34:19
|
95
|
Ben Horan
|
00:34:20
|
96
|
Catherine Hasler
|
00:34:20
|
97
|
Deirdre Philpott
|
00:34:24
|
98
|
Mary Webb
|
00:34:33
|
99
|
Jethro Towers
|
00:34:46
|
100
|
Jane Macintyre
|
00:35:03
|
101
|
Alison Fisk
|
00:35:07
|
102
|
Hayley Smith
|
00:35:12
|
103
|
Karen Cheetham
|
00:35:26
|
104
|
Barbara Brooke
|
00:35:26
|
105
|
Marika Karavan
|
00:35:45
|
106
|
Stephen Overbury
|
00:35:56
|
107
|
Heather Greenwood
|
00:35:56
|
108
|
Jodie Pike
|
00:36:02
|
109
|
Julie Dulley
|
00:36:20
|
110
|
Jay O'Hehir
|
00:37:06
|
111
|
Ines Marcal
|
00:37:26
|
112
|
Florence Horan
|
00:37:42
|
113
|
Aimee Smith
|
00:37:52
|
114
|
Rosie Hamilton
|
00:38:28
|
115
|
Elizabeth Rose
|
00:38:43
|
116
|
Susan Maskell
|
00:38:53
|
117
|
Michelle Brooks
|
00:39:00
|
118
|
Paul Penhale
|
00:41:18
|
119
|
Verity West
|
00:41:27
|
120
|
Jo Reid
|
00:42:12
|
121
|
Ann Palmer
|
00:43:19
|
122
|
Will Fern
|
01:00:13
|
123
|
Lisa Fern
|
01:00:34
23 October 2017
