Monday, 23 October 2017

Pos

Name

Time

1

Nick Shasha

00:37:20

2

Andrew Smith

00:37:42

3

Adam Bennett

00:38:00

4

Jesse Rupert Elzinga

00:38:07

5

Alistair Palmer

00:38:26

6

Derek Lloyd

00:39:09

7

Melanie Wilkins

00:39:38

8

India Lee

00:40:31

9

Jonny Williams

00:41:48

10

John Owens

00:42:16

11

Graham Collett

00:42:17

12

Richard Watkinson

00:42:18

13

Stephen McAlister

00:42:43

14

Robert Pettingell

00:42:55

15

Jamie O’Neill

00:43:12

16

James Morris

00:43:16

17

William Perry

00:43:23

18

David Renshaw

00:43:29

19

Nicki Johnson

00:43:42

20

Charles Pugh

00:44:05

21

Julian Birkinshaw

00:44:07

22

Barnaby Norman

00:44:13

23

Andrew Oliver

00:44:27

24

Jonathan Oliver

00:44:30

25

Jonathan Butt

00:44:32

26

Andrew Poole

00:44:38

27

James Richardson

00:44:44

28

Steve Butler

00:44:47

29

Nick Peperell

00:44:49

30

David Mills

00:44:52

31

James Easterbrook

00:44:52

32

Jamie Hayes

00:44:53

33

Mark Patterson

00:44:59

34

Lena Poulton

00:45:00

35

Faye Baddeley

00:45:05

36

Dominic Chiappe

00:45:11

37

Mary Grace Spalton

00:45:13

38

Will Lacey

00:45:23

39

Matt Gomme

00:45:26

40

Matthew Lock

00:45:36

41

Ian Maiden

00:45:39

42

Christian Micallef

00:45:45

43

Mike Lemon

00:45:46

44

Elaine Armour

00:45:59

45

Daniel Buckingham

00:46:05

46

Robert Morgan

00:46:07

47

James Farrow

00:46:31

48

Robert Green

00:46:32

49

John Houston

00:46:38

50

Niall Thorburn

00:46:53

51

Richard Weaver

00:46:59

52

Justine Morris

00:47:34

53

Wayne Samuel

00:47:41

54

Paul Spittles

00:47:42

55

Martin Ashworth

00:48:00

56

Steve Sneath

00:48:10

57

Alan Wood

00:48:22

58

Mark Crump

00:48:27

59

Michael Goff

00:48:31

60

Mark Rogers

00:48:32

61

Richard Palmer

00:48:34

62

Will Spriggs

00:48:34

63

Mike Thompson

00:48:36

64

Andrew Hing

00:48:39

65

Casey Roarty

00:48:40

66

Warren Harrison

00:48:41

67

Karina Oakes

00:48:41

68

Teresa Matsuda

00:48:44

69

Graham Lloyd

00:48:44

70

Mark Ackland-Snow

00:48:48

71

Claire Court

00:48:50

72

John Pryor

00:48:53

73

Michael Warner

00:48:54

74

Paul Ridgley

00:48:55

75

Paul Readman

00:49:00

76

Beatrice Heller

00:49:02

77

David Rankin

00:49:06

78

Alan Roberts

00:49:08

79

Patrick Blythe

00:49:19

80

David Faragher

00:49:23

81

Tony Nolan

00:49:29

82

David Redhouse

00:49:31

83

Andrea Finnigan

00:49:37

84

Michael Cox

00:49:42

85

Alan Engleby

00:49:42

86

Richard Piercy

00:49:45

87

John Axford

00:49:49

88

Jon Greenwood

00:49:51

89

Martin Blake

00:49:55

90

John Dickens

00:50:00

91

Ben Smith

00:50:06

92

Brian Bower

00:50:06

93

Robert Hopkins

00:50:07

94

Paul Timms

00:50:16

95

Richard Burgess

00:50:19

96

Huw Phillips

00:50:26

97

Jonathan Day

00:50:36

98

Chloe Riddle

00:50:41

99

Stuart Evans

00:50:42

100

Tony Barnes

00:50:43

101

Mark Jones

00:50:46

102

Sharon Burtenshaw

00:50:46

103

Iain Humphries

00:50:47

104

Emma Keys

00:51:02

105

Ben Stallard

00:51:03

106

Stuart Bradford

00:51:03

107

Andrew Brown

00:51:04

108

Sarah Blomfield

00:51:10

109

Dave Kittle

00:51:14

110

Rob Key

00:51:36

111

Rosalie Heller

00:51:37

112

Andrew Ball

00:51:39

113

Melissa Rambridge

00:51:39

114

Simon Felstead

00:51:40

115

Deborah Hope

00:51:41

116

Dominic Kelly

00:51:43

117

Lee Byrne

00:51:45

118

Steven Newell

00:51:45

119

Jessica Gregory

00:51:48

120

Jade Hewlett

00:51:49

121

Ana Montgomery

00:51:52

122

Alan Bruno

00:51:56

123

Tim Greenwood

00:51:59

124

Vicki Galvin

00:52:04

125

Jenny Knott

00:52:05

126

Tania Foad

00:52:16

127

Jay Foad

00:52:17

128

Ben Taylor

00:52:17

129

Lisa Holland

00:52:18

130

Ashley Birkbeck

00:52:31

131

Michael Haworth

00:52:43

132

Philip Eastabrook

00:52:49

133

Claire Newman

00:52:54

134

Nicola Bain

00:52:55

135

Julia Haworth

00:53:13

136

David Garmon-Jones

00:53:19

137

Tim Parry

00:53:31

138

Timea Jones

00:53:36

139

Tai Strike

00:53:46

140

Phil Horrocks

00:53:54

141

Simon Coles

00:53:55

143

Sahil Sudhan

00:54:13

144

Thibault de Kerirouet

00:54:17

145

Karl Palmer

00:54:25

147

Simon Bryant

00:54:51

148

James Grindlay

00:54:52

149

Paul Merchant

00:54:56

150

Peter Field

00:55:00

151

Jeremy Martin

00:55:06

152

Leila Oliver

00:55:25

153

David Senior

00:55:29

154

Christopher Rogers

00:55:36

155

Nigel Coston

00:55:37

156

Oonagh Thompson

00:55:39

157

Neil Young

00:55:44

158

Carolyn Lockett

00:55:47

159

Nev Swift

00:55:50

160

Martin Swannell

00:55:51

161

James Leisk

00:55:54

162

Amy Keen

00:55:59

163

Natalie-Jane Littler

00:56:07

164

Daniel Curtis

00:56:10

165

Stanley Smith

00:56:18

166

Rachel Baker

00:56:21

167

David Smith

00:56:24

168

Francis Boundy

00:56:34

169

Tess Howlett

00:56:38

170

Robert Walker

00:56:44

171

Polly Wright

00:56:52

172

Emilie Wright

00:56:53

173

Judy Lewis

00:56:55

174

Paul Hartigan

00:57:02

175

David Gibbon

00:57:03

176

Lee Smith

00:57:08

177

Simon Dubble

00:57:18

178

Jeanette Wooster

00:57:18

179

Martin Ricketts

00:57:47

180

Nigel Sutcliffe

00:57:51

181

Steven Clarke

00:57:51

182

Will Farmborough

00:57:52

183

Charles James Barr

00:57:55

184

Matilda Money-Kyrle

00:57:55

185

Richard Money-Kyrle

00:57:55

186

Andy West

00:57:57

187

Simon Cope

00:58:22

188

George Dance

00:58:35

189

Helen Dickens

00:58:41

190

Donna Fuell

00:58:46

191

Bryan Roden

00:58:46

192

Jason Lamont

00:58:58

193

Leanne Burns

00:59:15

194

Philip Steele

00:59:19

195

Ray Griffin

00:59:21

196

John Maitland

00:59:23

197

Alicia Allen

00:59:23

198

Iain Gordon

00:59:36

199

Sarah Morris

00:59:47

200

Jay White

00:59:56

201

Neil Gentry

01:00:00

202

Bryan Curtayne

01:00:03

203

Mary Davis

01:00:08

204

Neil Paget

01:00:08

205

Claire Cooper

01:00:12

206

Emily Davis

01:00:19

207

Oliver Keene

01:00:34

208

Anthony Law

01:00:41

209

David Crawford

01:00:47

210

Ann Bowles

01:00:53

211

Hayley Corrigan

01:00:56

212

Michael Owen

01:01:17

213

Gemma Booth

01:01:21

214

Chris Gentry

01:01:29

215

Thomas White

01:01:43

216

Sophie McCurdy

01:01:54

217

Glen Griffiths

01:02:05

218

John McCormac

01:02:06

219

Jilly Dolphin

01:02:09

220

Erica Webb

01:02:17

221

Glyn Watkins

01:02:23

222

Susan Faragher

01:02:26

223

Helen Prentice

01:02:26

224

Clare Williams

01:02:36

225

Sharon Stroud

01:02:36

226

Beth Park

01:02:46

227

Richard Rolfe

01:02:49

228

Charmain Brenyah

01:03:01

229

Lucy Harding

01:03:03

230

Vicki Scott

01:03:14

231

Katie Sylvester

01:03:14

232

Adam Hoyle

01:03:33

233

Hilary Farren

01:03:44

234

Philip Booth

01:03:50

235

Jan Mehmet

01:03:55

236

Julia Roblett

01:03:56

237

Stephen Dodd

01:03:56

238

Kate Harrison

01:03:59

239

Louise Sayer

01:04:24

240

Pete Warren

01:04:34

241

Ziggy Hill

01:04:39

242

Petra Hofstotter

01:04:39

243

Rachel Laker

01:04:59

244

Louisa Clarke

01:05:18

245

Andrew Lord

01:05:26

246

David Mead

01:06:35

247

Christopher Lovegrove

01:06:35

248

Jolekha Shasha

01:06:46

249

Jeanette Pietzsch

01:07:09

250

Cathy Wanniaratchy

01:07:09

251

Michelle Boundy

01:07:12

252

Melanie Ross

01:07:12

253

Doug Cannon

01:07:14

254

Susan Wagland

01:07:26

255

Amanda Cannon

01:08:04

256

David Rayner

01:08:43

257

Charmaine Toyzalin

01:08:44

258

Lucie Grosset

01:08:51

259

Andrea Stern

01:10:03

260

Linda Vinton

01:10:18

261

Rebecca McMahon

01:11:38

262

Hannah Rogers

01:12:16

263

Helen Shackleton

01:12:31

264

(Male, 39)

01:12:31

265

Cecilia Csemiczky

01:13:16

266

Jeanette Howkins

01:13:29

267

Tamsin Wilson

01:13:33

268

Mia Timms

01:14:23

269

Jo Barnett

01:15:17

270

Phil Tippett

01:15:17

271

Beverley Vaughan

01:15:41

272

Rebecca Alexander

01:21:16

273

Robin Alexander

01:21:16

274

Lucy Perrin

01:23:08

Pos

Name

Time

1

Adam Hunt

00:18:25

2

Boris Gurney

00:19:06

3

Dominic Reed

00:19:27

4

Jacob Sanderson

00:19:34

5

Harvey Bell

00:19:46

6

Rollo Parry

00:19:46

7

Abbie Jones

00:20:10

8

Paddy Gamble

00:20:31

9

Archie Griggs

00:21:00

10

Penny McCrabbe

00:21:04

11

Megan Harris

00:21:13

12

Ben Doyle

00:21:26

13

Arnaud Cheung

00:22:05

14

Toby Blythe

00:22:11

15

Juno Norman

00:22:37

16

Alex Wooster

00:22:39

17

Joshua Griggs

00:22:39

18

Ed Smith

00:22:48

19

Sam Jarvis

00:22:52

20

Thomas Stewart

00:22:54

21

Valdo Rafael

00:22:58

22

Max Head

00:23:04

23

Daniel Coles

00:23:04

24

Rebecca Markwell

00:23:22

25

Amber Richards

00:23:28

26

James Hubbard

00:23:33

27

Neil Ashcroft

00:23:44

28

Laurie Hillier

00:23:50

29

Henry Hazlem

00:23:53

30

Lauren Mayot

00:23:56

31

David Horsley

00:23:57

32

Jack Rees

00:24:11

33

Amy de Broise

00:24:14

34

Daniel Wright

00:24:16

35

John Northover

00:24:19

36

Annie Oakes

00:24:29

37

Sennen David

00:24:49

38

Sofia Smith

00:24:53

39

Jeremy Bate

00:24:58

40

Evan David

00:25:44

41

James Longvill

00:25:53

42

Ellen Cooper

00:25:54

43

Sammy Phillips

00:26:21

44

Pamela Kaushal

00:26:31

45

Bob Harris

00:26:35

46

Joseph Cogan

00:26:36

47

David Cogan

00:26:37

48

Megan Crawford

00:26:37

49

Eloise Hoyle

00:26:38

50

Louis Davies

00:27:07

51

Monty Gurney

00:27:12

52

Bertie Macleod

00:21:13

53

Ciaran Davey

00:27:34

54

Jamie Macleod

00:27:35

55

Kelly Corden

00:27:38

56

Ella Ashworth

00:28:04

57

Aimee Markwell

00:28:06

58

Louise Solesbury

00:28:14

59

Gregory Neal

00:28:20

60

Phoebe Lloyd

00:28:22

61

Garry Hanson

00:28:29

62

Craig Henderson

00:28:42

63

Fiona Pharoah

00:28:50

64

Claire Randall

00:29:03

65

Jeremy Cooper

00:29:16

66

Nicola Warren

00:29:30

67

Michael Clarke

00:29:55

68

Lucy Joy

00:30:07

69

Rui Marcal

00:30:08

70

Ellie Gowers

00:30:10

71

Samantha Newell

00:30:12

72

Mel Cooper

00:30:17

73

Edward Gamble

00:30:20

74

Clint Milner

00:30:34

75

Clare Gamble

00:30:37

76

Freddie Carlsson

00:30:43

77

Iain Horne

00:31:17

78

Lindsey Collinson

00:31:19

79

Paul Williamson

00:31:30

80

Gillian Scolari

00:31:37

81

Andy Debrou

00:32:06

82

June Kingsbury

00:32:11

83

Mike Christian

00:32:16

84

Lisa Debrou

00:32:28

85

Annabel Bate

00:32:32

86

Scarlett Glew

00:32:49

87

Frazer Glew

00:33:11

88

Sarah Towers

00:33:11

89

Kile Cogan

00:33:29

90

Charlie Cogan

00:33:48

91

Philippa Meares

00:34:02

92

Helen Cogan

00:34:13

93

Chloe Fassum

00:34:19

94

Russell Haynes

00:34:19

95

Ben Horan

00:34:20

96

Catherine Hasler

00:34:20

97

Deirdre Philpott

00:34:24

98

Mary Webb

00:34:33

99

Jethro Towers

00:34:46

100

Jane Macintyre

00:35:03

101

Alison Fisk

00:35:07

102

Hayley Smith

00:35:12

103

Karen Cheetham

00:35:26

104

Barbara Brooke

00:35:26

105

Marika Karavan

00:35:45

106

Stephen Overbury

00:35:56

107

Heather Greenwood

00:35:56

108

Jodie Pike

00:36:02

109

Julie Dulley

00:36:20

110

Jay O'Hehir

00:37:06

111

Ines Marcal

00:37:26

112

Florence Horan

00:37:42

113

Aimee Smith

00:37:52

114

Rosie Hamilton

00:38:28

115

Elizabeth Rose

00:38:43

116

Susan Maskell

00:38:53

117

Michelle Brooks

00:39:00

118

Paul Penhale

00:41:18

119

Verity West

00:41:27

120

Jo Reid

00:42:12

121

Ann Palmer

00:43:19

122

Will Fern

01:00:13

123

Lisa Fern

01:00:34

