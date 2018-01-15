Monday, 15 January 2018

Pupils made road safety officers

FRIETH Primary School has launched a road safety initiative.

Two pupils from each year group have been nominated to become junior road safety officers to work with teachers and governors in developing a road safety plan.

The children have also been promoting “perfect parking promises” for parents and staff and the school has introduced a walk to school week for pupils and their families, which is set to become a termly event.

Their work is being supported by the BMV Group, which has donated high-vis vests for every pupil to help them stay safe on their journey to school. 

James Farrow, from the company, attended the school’s end-of-term assembly and received a thank-you card made by the children.

Headteacher Josephine Reid said:  “We are incredibly grateful to BMV Group for sponsoring our new hi-vis vests for the pupils.

“They will enable us to keep our children bright and safe on their journeys to school through the darker winter evenings and continue with our commitment to pupil safety.”

