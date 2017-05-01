Couple appeal against refusal of new homes

A COUPLE from Gallowstree Common are appealing against the refusal of two planning applications.

Jensen and Bonnie Langford, of Horsepond Road, applied for permission to build five houses on 0.2 hectares of land opposite their home last year.

The application was refused by South Oxfordshire District Council, which said the development would have a negative environmental impact on the area.

Ten neighbours had objected, saying the house would be out of keeping with the area and would affect road safety.

Now the couple have appealed, saying the development would help address the need for housing in the district and would provide two affordable homes.

They say: “This development proposal provides a number of clear economic, social and environmental benefits.

“It allows for the creation of five highly sustainable homes which would make a positive contribution to the village. They would provide an exemplar for other rural developments in promoting the latest renewable energy technologies and demonstrating a new type of small-scale development which integrates affordable and market housing, adopting a rural rather than urban design aesthetic.

“It would also contribute to housing supply at a time of acute demand, while at the same time supporting rural facilities and services.”

The Langfords also wanted to convert an outbuilding on their property into a two-

bedroom house.

The district council refused permission in December, saying this would be an “unduly prominent and cramped” form of development.

In their appeal, the Langfords say: “This development proposal allows for the creation of a new home which would contribute to housing supply at a time of acute demand, while at the same time supporting rural facilities and services.

“The proposed design respects the local context and is fully in keeping with surrounding properties.”