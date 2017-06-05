Monday, 05 June 2017

Speed trap

SEVENTEEN drivers were caught breaking the limit during a police speed check in Gallowstree Common.

Police community support officers William Pomroy carried out checks at the junction of Horsepond Road and Wyfold Road between 8.10am and 8.45am on April 12. The speed limit there is 30mph.

