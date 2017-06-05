Speed trap

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
SEVENTEEN drivers were caught breaking the limit during a police speed check in Gallowstree Common.
Police community support officers William Pomroy carried out checks at the junction of Horsepond Road and Wyfold Road between 8.10am and 8.45am on April 12. The speed limit there is 30mph.
05 June 2017

