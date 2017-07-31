Couple lose first of three appeals

AN appeal against the refusal of planning permission for five houses in Gallowstree Common has failed.

Planning inspector Rosalyn Kirby dismissed the appeal by Jensen and Bonnie Langford, of Horsepond Road, who wanted to develop 0.2 hectares of land opposite their home.

The couple’s application was refused by South Oxfordshire District Council, which said the development would have a negative environmental impact on the area.

Ms Kirby upheld this decision, saying: “The open, undeveloped appearance of the appeal site makes an important contribution to the rural setting of the built-up part of the village.

“The introduction of five new dwellings on the site, along with hardsurfacing, car parking areas, vehicular access and associated domestic paraphernalia, would significantly change the appearance of the site and the contribution it makes to the landscaped setting of the village.”

The Langfords have also appealed after being refused permission for a two-bedroom house in their grounds.

The council said the property would not constitute “infill” development and would be an “unduly prominent and cramped form of development at the edge of the village”.

The couple argue that the new house would be a “sustainable settlement” that would contribute to housing supply at a time of acute demand, while supporting rural facilities and services.

They say: “The proposed design fully respects the local context and will readily assimilate into its surroundings without detrimental impact.”

The Langfords are also awaiting the result of a third appeal over plans to convert an outbuilding at their property into a two-bedroom house.