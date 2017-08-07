Monday, 07 August 2017

Road closure

THE main road through Gallowstree Common will be closed for repairs for five days later this month.

Horsepond Road will be shut from Monday to Friday, August 21 to 25 from 7.30am to 4.30pm daily.

The section being repaired is between the junctions with the A4074 and Wood Lane.

Traffic will be diverted via the A4074 Reading Road, Checkendon, Uxmore Road, Stoke Row Road and Gallowstree Road or vice-versa.

Emergency vehicles and residents will still have access.

